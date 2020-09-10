After Kangana Ranaut, designer Manish Malhotra gets BMC notice; civil body gives seven days to respond

After Kangana Ranaut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to designer Manish Malhotra for "unauthorised construction" at his bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai.

The BMC gave Manish seven days to respond to the notice. A similar notice was posted outside his bungalow as Kangana Ranaut's, raising four irregularities in the construction at the residence. Manish Malhotra has, however, said that he will cooperate with the BMC.

Speaking about the same, BMC said, "Under Section 351(1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 & as per the Notification dated April 4, 2013, you have erected/commenced the erection of a building/executed/commenced executions of certain work or changed the existing user at premises described in the schedule below located at above-mentioned address without permission from the competent authority."

The BMC also pointed several changes in the building, "Unauthorised change of user from residential to the commercial office on the first floor, unauthorised addition and alteration by way of erecting partitions/cabins on the first floor, unauthorised construction of two structure with a brick masonry wall and A.C sheet roof on second-floor terrace admeasuring 4.80m X 3.70m X 2.50m and 3.80m X 3.50m X 2.50m approximately, unauthorised construction of shed with MS angles and AC sheet roof on second-floor terrace admeasuring 8.35m X 3.50m X 2.50m approximately."

On Wednesday, a high drama unfolded after BMC demolished "illegal" portions of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films office. The actor had then alleged that she is being targeted because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court asked the BMC to stop the demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s office and asked the civic body to respond to her petition. The matter will now be taken up at 3 pm today. Kangana had approached the court after challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her office and had sought a stay on the demolition process. Sharing pictures of BMC officials demolishing parts of her Pali Hill office, Ranaut repeated her "my Mumbai is PoK now" remark. Her other tweet read, "Pakistan".

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut`s "illegal office" barely a couple of hours after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) squad started bulldozing the premises.