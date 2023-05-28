After Kamal Haasan, Anurag Kashyap calls Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story 'propaganda film'

Stills of Anurag Kashyap and The Kerala Story

After Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story a propaganda film. As per a media report, Anurag spoke to the news portal and said that it's hard for cinema to be non-political, and there is no escaping politics.

Citing the example of Sudipto Sen's new film, Anurag further said that there are a lot of propaganda films like The Kerala Story. Kashyap stood with his stand against banning a film, but he also remained unchanged about The Kerala Story, and he firmly believed that the film is propaganda.

The director-producer who recently attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival with his upcoming film Kennedy said that he isn't interested in making a film that would look like a counter-propaganda. He believes in making films that have to be based on reality and truth.

Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story, has broken several box office records, and despite the controversies, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film became an all-time blockbuster. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has shared his opinion related to the film and its controversies, and he has termed The Kerala Story as a propaganda film that is spreading hate within the county with lies.

While appearing on IIFA Weekend at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi the veteran actor interacted with reporters. When he was asked to share his views related to The Kerala Story Kamal stated that he is "dead against" propaganda films, as they are based on "lies" that divide the country. He further added, "I'm against propaganda films. It's not enough if you write 'true story' at the bottom as a logo. It has to be really true. And this is not true."

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story was released on May 5 and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idwani, and Sonia Balani. Despite facing bans and backlash, the movie has managed to collect Rs 264.4 crore worldwide.