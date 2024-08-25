After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

After receiving hate from Prabhas fans for saying that the actor looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad Warsi has once again been trolled for sharing his views on the dubbed south Indian films in an old interview.

Arshad Warsi ignited controversy after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. The actor receiving hate and abuse from Prabhas fans and had to disable comments section on his family photo on Instagram. "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of him? Why do they do such things? I never understand", Arshad had stated on Unfiltered by Samdish.

Now, a small video from one of Arshad's old interviews has resurfaced on social media, in which he is saying that the dubbed south Indian films are just 'time pass' and nothing else. The clip was shared on Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. Arshad was heard saying, "All the staff at my house watch dubbed South Indian films. It is highly entertaining. Rajinikanth is such a big star, there must be a reason for it. In those movies, you don’t have to think too much, wrack your brains. Cars are blasting, people are flying, cigarettes smoke in style, it is all time pass. Just eat popcorn, watch the film, and go home."

The Dhamaal actor is being trolled again from netizens. Reacting to this clip, one Reddit user wrote, "I sympathised with Arshad Warsi in Prabhas issue but it seems he deliberately insults southern Industry. He talks as if Bollywood delivers Inception, Tenet level of movies", while another added, "He can not achieve the success of Rajinikanth and Prabhas even in his dreams. He’s speaking way too much for someone’s who’s not even that relevant."

Though Arshad hasn't yet broken his silence on being slammed for his comment over Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, the film's director Nag Ashwin called for unity in the Indian film industry and added that the Ishqiya actor should have chosen his words better. "Let's not go backwards...no more north-south or bolly vs tolly....eyes on the bigger picture....United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that Prabhas was the best ever in k2", he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

