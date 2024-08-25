Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Solo rower gets surrounded by Atlantic whales, see what happens next

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

Mukesh Ambani slips to 12th spot in world’s richest people in 2024 list, he was overtaken by…; check updated list here

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new electric cars in India soon; know everything about upcoming EV models

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

Viral video: Solo rower gets surrounded by Atlantic whales, see what happens next

Viral video: Solo rower gets surrounded by Atlantic whales, see what happens next

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

7 most dangerous animals on Earth

7 most dangerous animals on Earth

When TV stars slammed Bollywood celebs

When TV stars slammed Bollywood celebs

Animals that dislike snakes

Animals that dislike snakes

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

World's top 7 iconic landmarks

World's top 7 iconic landmarks

Legendary cricketers who retired without playing a farewell match

Legendary cricketers who retired without playing a farewell match

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...

After receiving hate from Prabhas fans for saying that the actor looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad Warsi has once again been trolled for sharing his views on the dubbed south Indian films in an old interview.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 07:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After 'joker' remark on Prabhas, Arshad Warsi calls dubbed south Indian films 'time pass' in old clip: Rajinikanth is...
Arshad Warsi-Prabhas-Rajinikanth
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Arshad Warsi ignited controversy after he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. The actor receiving hate and abuse from Prabhas fans and had to disable comments section on his family photo on Instagram. "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of him? Why do they do such things? I never understand", Arshad had stated on Unfiltered by Samdish.

    Now, a small video from one of Arshad's old interviews has resurfaced on social media, in which he is saying that the dubbed south Indian films are just 'time pass' and nothing else. The clip was shared on Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. Arshad was heard saying, "All the staff at my house watch dubbed South Indian films. It is highly entertaining. Rajinikanth is such a big star, there must be a reason for it. In those movies, you don’t have to think too much, wrack your brains. Cars are blasting, people are flying, cigarettes smoke in style, it is all time pass. Just eat popcorn, watch the film, and go home."

    The Dhamaal actor is being trolled again from netizens. Reacting to this clip, one Reddit user wrote, "I sympathised with Arshad Warsi in Prabhas issue but it seems he deliberately insults southern Industry. He talks as if Bollywood delivers Inception, Tenet level of movies", while another added, "He can not achieve the success of Rajinikanth and Prabhas even in his dreams. He’s speaking way too much for someone’s who’s not even that relevant."

    All my servants watch Hindi dubbed south movies. You don't need much brain to watch them. - Arshad Warsi
    byu/raaz9658 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Though Arshad hasn't yet broken his silence on being slammed for his comment over Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD, the film's director Nag Ashwin called for unity in the Indian film industry and added that the Ishqiya actor should have chosen his words better. "Let's not go backwards...no more north-south or bolly vs tolly....eyes on the bigger picture....United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that Prabhas was the best ever in k2", he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

    READ | Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    'That scarred me massively, getting suspended...': KL Rahul finally breaks silence on Koffee with Karan controversy

    'That scarred me massively, getting suspended...': KL Rahul finally breaks silence on Koffee with Karan controversy

    PM Modi to visit Ukraine today: What can be expected?

    PM Modi to visit Ukraine today: What can be expected?

    Viral video: Man cuddles with massive hyena, unlikely friendship shocks internet

    Viral video: Man cuddles with massive hyena, unlikely friendship shocks internet

    ‘Conflict is particularly devastating…’: PM Modi, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy honour children killed in war

    ‘Conflict is particularly devastating…’: PM Modi, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy honour children killed in war

    Viral video: Pakistani man feeds lion bare-handed, internet erupts in outrage

    Viral video: Pakistani man feeds lion bare-handed, internet erupts in outrage

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

    This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

    World's top 7 iconic landmarks

    World's top 7 iconic landmarks

    Legendary cricketers who retired without playing a farewell match

    Legendary cricketers who retired without playing a farewell match

    In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Nainital

    In pics: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Nainital

    Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

    Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement