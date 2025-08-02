After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'

In an old interview with Filmfare, Vikrant Massey once addressed the constant comparisons made between him and Shah Rukh Khan and said, "It’s unfair. It’s unfair for him. I mean, he’s Shah Rukh Khan."

At the 71st National Film Awards, announced on Friday, Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor honour for their films, 12th Fail and Jawan, respectively. As fans continue to celebrate their joint win, an old interview of Vikrant Massey has gone viral in which he reacted to the constant comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan.

What did Vikrant Massey say about constant comparisons between him and Shah Rukh Khan?

In an old interview with Filmfare, Vikrant Massey once addressed the constant comparisons made between him and Shah Rukh Khan and said, "It’s unfair. It’s unfair for him. I mean, he’s Shah Rukh Khan. Men like him and Amitabh Bachchan are legends. It’s really unfair for them to be compared to someone like me or anybody, for that matter. They’re once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-millennium kind of people."

Calling Shah Rukh Khan's legacy irreplaceable, Vikrant Massey added, "There will never be another Shah Rukh Khan. There will never be another Amitabh Bachchan. It’s futile. I laugh it off. I don’t even take it seriously."

How did Shah Rukh Khan react to his first National Film Award win?

Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, took to his social media accounts and expressed his gratitude in a special video message for all his fans and well-wishers. The superstar said, "Namaskar and Aadab. Needless to say, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you to the jury, the chairman, the I&B ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour."

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema