After Janhvi Kapoor, Elvish Yadav voices concern over killing of Hindus in Bangladesh: 'The state of minorities in...'

Days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched in Bangladesh's Mymensingh on December 18, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by a mob in the country, sparking renewed fears over the safety of minorities in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation. Both the shocking incidents led to protests in several Indian cities. A few days after Janhvi Kapoor condemned the attack on Das, Elvish Yadav has now raised concerns over killing of Hindus in the neighbouring nation.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, "This is not just about posting stories or making a few statements. The situation demands serious and sustained attention. I raised this concern back in 2021 and in 2024 through a video about the condition of Bangladeshi Hindus, and I am reiterating it today. The state of minorities in Bangladesh is deeply alarming and cannot be ignored any longer. Save Bangladeshi Hindus."

Earlier, Janhvi had written a note on her Instagram Stories and called the lynching of Dipu Chandra "barbaric" and "slaughter." She wrote, "What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it. We will continue to cry about things half way across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death."

The Dhadak 2 actress concluded, "Communal discrimination and extremism in any and every form, whether we are the victims or the perpetrators - needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity. We are pawns that believe we reside on either side of an invisible line. Recognise this. And equip yourself with knowledge so u can take a stand for the innocent lives that are continuously lost and terrorised in this communal cross fire."

Apart from Janhvi and Elvish, several other celebrities including Jaya Prada, Manoj Joshi, Tony Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Shikhar Pahariya among others also used their social media platforms to draw attention to the incident and voice their solidarity towards the recent killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.

