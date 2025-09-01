Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

After insulting Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur MOCKS Anushka Sharma? Old clip of Son of Sardaar 2 actress saying 'she is not working' irks netizens

Mrunal Thakur has landed in trouble again. In an old interview, Mrunal revealed losing a blockbuster to another actress. Netizens found the clip, and they're unhappy about it.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 11:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After insulting Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur MOCKS Anushka Sharma? Old clip of Son of Sardaar 2 actress saying 'she is not working' irks netizens
Mrunal Thakur, Anushka Sharma
Actress Mrunal Thakur is again in the news, and not for a good reason. A few weeks back, an old video of the Jersey actress mocking Bipasha Basu went viral, leading to her backlash and ultimately her apology. Now, another video interview from the past is haunting Batla House heroine, and this time, moviegoers think that she mocked Anushka Sharma. A clip on Reddit is now going viral as Mrunal talked about losing a hit film with a heroine who isn't active anymore. 

In an interview, the journalist seemingly asked Mrunal about any project she lost to another superstar actress because she wasn't ready for it. The Son of Sardaar 2 actress was hesitant to speak about it, admitting that it might land her in controversy, but after the journo persisted, she said, "So many. I said no, honestly, because I was not ready. Controversies hojayegi. It became a super hit and helped the female actress to reach there. But, then I realised if I had done that film at that point in time, I would have lost myself." 

Which film is Mrunal Thakur talking about?
Mrunal further added, "Then she is not working at the moment, but I am, which is itself a victory because I don’t want instant gratification, instant recognition, instant fame because anything that comes instantly goes away instantly." This line itself hints that the film she talked about losing is Sultan, and the actress is Anushka Sharma. 

Netizens' reaction 

The video went viral, and internet users were smart enough to connect the dots. A netizen wrote, "Peak mean girl energy “She’s not working today, but i am. I really cannot respect women who put others down to feel better about themselves." Another netizen wrote, "This! Putting down other women to compliment herself is clearly a pattern of behaviour with Mrunal. Her comments about Bipasha were being excused as Mrunal being young, but this is a recent interview. She comes across as really insecure, jealous and petty." One of the netizens wrote, "I think it's Sultan and Anushka." With this clip going viral, will Mrunal issue another apology? Let's wait and watch.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
