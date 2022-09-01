Search icon
After Heropanti 2 failure, Tiger Shroff cuts down his acting fees to 50%?

If reports have to believe then Tiger Shroff has to reconsider his fees, owing to Heropanti 2 debacle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Bollywood and its stars are having a tough time this year. Even the most popular, bankable stars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar had to go through the dull phase. Now if reports are to be believed, then even youth's favourite Tiger Shroff has to recalibrate himself, and there is almost 50% dedication in his fees. 

This year Tiger Shroff brought Heropanti 2 into cinemas, and people rejected it straightaway. The film tanked so badly in cinemas, that Tiger has to cut his remuneration by 50%. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, after 2019's blockbuster War, Tiger increased his fees with every other film. The report stated that Shroff charged Rs 35 crores for Ganapath and Rs 45 crores for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 

READ: Aamir Khan to forgo his acting fees after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office debacle?

For Karan Johar's production Screw Dheela, Tiger charged Rs 35 crores. Now, post-pandemic, and the debacle of Heropanti 2, have made producers rethink Tiger's fees. Thus he was asked to cut down his fees, and Tiger agreed to it. As per the report, Tiger has charged Rs 25 crores. The portal quoted a source that said, "The process of him signing the films has slowed down because most of the producers are not in sync with the amount that he is demanding."

Even Aamir Khan's movie Laal Singh Chaddha suffered heavy losses. Owing to the major losses, Khan has decided to wave off his acting fees from Laal Singh Chaddha. As per the report of Indiatimes, a source quoted to Bollywood Hungama stated that if Aamir Khan would take his fees, then the producers would have suffered a loss of over Rs 100 crores. So, Khan decided to let go of his remuneration to share the load with producers. As per the source, "If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose a little money." 

