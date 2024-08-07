Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...

After taking a dig at Vinesh Phogat's protest against Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut called wrestles 'sherni' after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 08:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...
Kangana Ranaut-Vinesh Phogat (Image credit: Instagram)
A day after Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Vinesh Phogat's protest against Narendra Modi while also praising her Olympic achievement, she has changed her tune. The actress-turned-politician has shown her support to Vinesh after she was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh was disqualified from the finals in the women’s 50 kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics on the morning of her match because she was overweight by 100 grams. Kangana, on her Instagram stories, showed her support for Vinesh and offered encouragement. She shared an image with a message that read, “Mat ro Vinesh, aapke saath khada hai pura desh” (Don’t cry, the whole country is standing beside you).

Kangana also shared an image on Instagram Stories of Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha meeting Vinesh, calling her ‘sherni’ (lioness). 

Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday, August 6, when she became the first female Indian wrestler to reach an Olympic final at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 when she defeated Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman by 5-0 in the semi-final match. Vinesh will now fight for the gold medal against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final in the late night on Wednesday, August 7.

As the 29-year-old was a leading face in the protests against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at the Indian wrestler after her historic win. She shared a photo of Vinesh on her Instagram Stories and credited her victory to the 'great leader' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Fingers crossed for India's first Gold Medal...Vinesh Phogat at one point took parts in protests where she raised the slogans of "Modi teri kabr khudegi". Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and best of the training, coaches, and facilities. Beauty of democracy and a great leader", wrote the multiple National Award-winner. Kangana is now a BJP MP after winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections.

Vinesh Phogat was one of the three top wrestlers, who led a protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Other wrestlers who stood alongside her were Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics, and Sakshi Malik, who became the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics when she clinched the bronze medal at the 2016 edition.

