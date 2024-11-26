Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora at the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora recently shared a delightful moment from her travels, giving a glimpse into her "best life" aboard a moving train. The actress posted a video showcasing her love for life’s simple pleasures. With a dabba (lunchbox) in one hand and a face mask on, she described how her team was humorously bickering over the last bite of food—an event she likened to a “Hunger Games” showdown.

On Tuesday, the model-actress took to her Instagram story and shared a video with the caption, "Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it’s the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you’ve got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train? @railminindia #TiffinTakedown #BeautySleepOnTheGo #SquadGoals #IndianRailwayAdventures."

In the clip, Arora is seen enjoying herself with her team on the moving train. In no time, fans and her friends took to the comments section to share their excitement. One said, "Haha I wish train rides were like this growing up too. Hope you had some soup", while another wrote, "When journey is better than the destination."

Meanwhile, Malaika has been in the news after Arjun Kapoor confirmed their breakup and clarified that he's single at the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The two began their relationship in 2018 and made it official in 2019. From the past few months, reports of their breakup had surfaced on the internet. (With inputs from IANS)

