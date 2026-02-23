FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020. The couple welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. To everybody's shock, in 2024, the two announced their separation. Hardik is now dating model Mahieka Sharma.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

After Hardik Pandya declares his love for girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, ex-wife Natasa Stankovic says 'peace taught her silence'
Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma and Natasa Stankovic
Actress-model Natasa Stankovic shared a reflective note stating how "peace has taught her silence" as she posted a video of herself dancing gracefully and sensually by a poolside setting. Her post has come after her ex-husband and top Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya declared his love for his new girlfriend Mahieka Sharma on her 25th birthday.

In her Instagram video on Februray 21, Natasa is seen grooving to Shakira's track Whenever Wherever, moving smoothly and confidently under soft evening lights. Dressed in a flowing patterned gown, Natasa is seen dancing with ease. She wrote a note in the clip, "Healing taught me privacy. Growth taught me standards. Peace taught me silence. Now I just dance through life differently."

Her post came just a couple of days after Hardik's special birthday post for Mahieka. On February 19, the Indian cricketer shared a romantic video with Mahieka and captioned it, "Happy birthday my princess. Thank you for coming in this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the uninitiated, Natasa and Hardik had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020 and later renewed their wedding vows in a grand celebration in February 2023. The couple welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. To everybody's shock, in 2024, the two announced their separation. Despite parting ways, both have continued to co-parent their son.

Meanwhile, Hardik is busy representing Indian men's cricket team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 being held in India and Sri Lanka. After defeating USA, Pakistan, Namibia, and Netherlands in the group stage, India lost the first Super 8 game against South Africa on Sunday and will now play against West Indies and Zimbabwe to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

