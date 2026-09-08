After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's WFAC joins hands with Creativeland Studios to take Krishnavataram trilogy globally

Following Hanuman Ansh’s blockbuster success, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s WFAC and Creativeland Studios have joined hands to take Krishnavataram: Part 1 – Hridayam and its trilogy global. The MoU aims to promote Indian culture and Krishna’s legacy worldwide.

Following the blockbuster success of Hanuman Ansh, another ambitious Indian cultural story is gearing up for a global journey. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC), under the Art of Living, has joined hands with Raj Kurup's Creativeland Studios to take the Krishnavataram trilogy to audiences worldwide. The collaboration was officially announced on Janmashtami in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living. WFAC and Creativeland Studios signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Gurudev agreeing to guide the team as the trilogy embarks on its international journey.

The first instalment, Krishnavataram: Part 1 – Hridayam, has already received appreciation from audiences, and the association with Gurudev is being seen as a significant new chapter for the project. With the Art of Living joining the initiative, the film aims to go beyond conventional cinema and introduce the richness of Indian culture, philosophy and storytelling to a global audience. The Art of Living has long worked to spread the message of peace and harmony across the world. Through Krishnavataram, the organisation now seeks to create a wider cultural bridge, bringing India’s artistic and spiritual heritage to audiences beyond the country.

The official Art of Living handle announced the collaboration, writing, "@Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar & Sajan Raj Kurup's Krishnavataram Trilogy Announced Globally. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of Art of Living, and @rajkurup, Founder of Creativeland Studios, have joined hands to take Krishnavataram: Part 1 – Hridayam to global audiences. On Janmashtami, the World Forum for Art and Culture @WFACofficial and @CreativelandSE made their association official in Gurudev’s presence by signing an MoU, with Gurudev guiding the team in the film’s global journey. With Gurudev's vision of 'One World Family – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' the film will reach audiences worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English, aiming to become a global cultural movement celebrating Lord Krishna, Indian culture, cinema, art and heritage."

@Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar & Sajan Raj Kurup’s ‘Krishnavataram’ Trilogy Announced Globally



Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of Art of Living, and @rajkurup , Founder of Creativeland Studios, have joined hands to take Krishnavataram: Part 1 – Hridayam to global audiences.… — The Art of Living News (@ArtofLivingABC) September 7, 2026

The collaboration is also expected to give the Krishnavataram trilogy a contemporary international identity while keeping it rooted in the philosophical, artistic and cultural traditions associated with Lord Krishna. With Krishnavataram: Part 1 – Hridayam, the makers hope to create a new gateway to Krishna’s extraordinary universe and take an Indian epic beyond geographical and linguistic boundaries. The film’s global rollout in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English is envisioned as the first step towards turning the trilogy into something larger than a cinematic franchise — a cultural movement celebrating India's heritage, storytelling and artistic traditions. As the project begins its international journey, the collaboration between WFAC and Creativeland Studios marks only the beginning of the trilogy’s larger global ambitions.

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