After Haldi pictures, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's photos dancing together go VIRAL

The wedding photographs of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making fans go crazy. The couple uploaded photos from their mehendi ceremony after sharing breathtaking photos from their haldi ceremony.

Katrina Kaif captioned the photo: "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar." Vicky Kaushal also posted photos from the occasion with the same caption.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedded at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort. Here are some photos from the wedding.

Check out some pictures from the haldi ceremony:

On Monday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travelled to Rajasthan with their families. At the Mumbai airport, both actors were photographed (separately). On Tuesday, their wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony. A sehrabandi ceremony is said to have preceded the pheras. On Wednesday, the sangeet took place.

The couple had been dating for two years. The Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, was the setting for the festivities. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, and Sharvari Wagh were among the few film industry guests invited.