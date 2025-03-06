This is not the first time that Raveena Tandon has grabbed headlines for her generous nature. Just last month, at a mass wedding event, Raveena Tandon won hearts when she gifted her beloved wedding bangles to a newlywed couple.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, apart from her array of hit films and songs, is also known for her generosity. Her charitable nature was on display yet again recently when the actress gifted her gold earrings to a paparazzo, leaving everyone in awe. In a video going viral on social media, Raveena Tandon could be seen removing her earrings and handing them over to a pap, as her daughter Rasha Thadani watches. The video has amassed lakhs of views with fans praising Raveen Tandon for her kindness.

In the video, Raveena Tandon could be seen dressed in a grey-coloured V-neck dress, styled along with a trench-style coat. The video was shared online by Viral Bhayani who captioned it saying, "Raveena Tandon just proved she’s the real queen—gifting her gold earrings like a total boss! >>>BigHeartEnergy."

One user commented on the post saying, "That was infinitely lovely," while several others left heart emojis, appreciating Raveen Tandon for her heartfelt gesture.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Raveena Tandon has grabbed headlines for her generous nature. Just last month, at a mass wedding event, Raveena Tandon won hearts when she gifted her beloved wedding bangles to a newlywed couple.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar, and Aruna Irani. She will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is slated to release sometime this year.

READ | India's richest star kid has net worth of Rs 3100 crore, charges Rs 100 crore for one film, is richer than Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, he is..