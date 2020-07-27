After giving Taapsee Pannu tips on 'how to become A-lister', Team Kangana Ranaut calls her 'B grade human being'

While Kangana Ranaut had gone on record to call Taapsee Pannu B-grade actress, her team on Twitter has now even announced Taapsee 'B grade human being'. The same happens after the team gave the actor tips on 'how to become A-lister' over a 2017 interview, where Taapsee had said that she doesn't consider herself A-lister.

The tweet read, "Ms Punnu has hit new low by posting fake videos, today she has officially become not just a B grade actor but also a B grade human being, shame on you @taapsee for posting half edited videos to please your masters.."

"Good acting, strong personality, above everything a solo hit .... preferably a blockbuster like Queen, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika if not even a normal solo hit will do, your time starts now ... GO ⁦@taapsee," the team had tweeted previously while sharing the article.

"What is rather questionable is the award @taapsee got for the performance which was hugely criticised, it was a tie between Bhumi ( Sonchiriya ) and Kangana (JHK) but Kangana too agrees solo Bhumi deserved it but chaploosi takes you places and @taapsee is a living example of that, When papa Jo Kalank can get awards why not @taapsee," read another tweet from them.

"Taapsee ji said she can’t do drama for TRP’s it’s a shame for a non existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people."

Along with Taapsee, Kangana Raanut had also called Swara Bhaskar B-grade actress, stating they are the same even when they are close to Karan Johar. Soon, Taapsee hit back at Kangana, calling her hypocrite by posting videos and content on her Twitter handle.