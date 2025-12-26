FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump launched deadly strikes on ISIS in Nigeria

After getting swept away in the Dhurandhar storm, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...

'Hammering everybody...': 1983 World Cup hero compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, urges fast-track to Team India

India’s BIG statement on country’s ‘two biggest fugitives’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya’s viral video, says...

After Janhvi Kapoor, Elvish Yadav voices concern over killing of Hindus in Bangladesh: 'The state of minorities in...'

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty, Renuka Singh's four-fer power India to 8-wicket win, seal 3-0 series lead

TRT Cost Overview for Men Seeking Effective Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers up to Rs 21 lakh packages for fresher roles; check details

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who finished as India's top ODI run-scorer in 2025?

Missed refund or need revised ITR? Check steps to file rectification, revised returns and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump launched deadly strikes on ISIS in Nigeria

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump launched deadly strikes on ISIS in Nigeria

After getting swept away in the Dhurandhar storm, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...

'Hammering everybody...': 1983 World Cup hero compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, urges fast-track to Team India

1983 World Cup hero compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, urges fast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports

Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets

Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After getting swept away in the Dhurandhar storm, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...

"The film opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases", the official statement from the makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 read.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

After getting swept away in the Dhurandhar storm, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 re-release
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has stormed the box office and became one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has overshadowed all competing theatrical releases as it has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Its phenomenal run has even eaten into the screen space of other December releases including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Headlined by Kapil Sharma, the comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released in the cinemas on December 12. The sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the 2025 release bombed at the box office as it just earned Rs 12 crore in India. Now, the makers have decided to re-release the film in January 2026. In an official statement, they stated that the Kapil Sharma-starrer's theatrical run was hampered by limited screen availability, with multiplexes largely dominated by other films.

Their statement read, "Audiences were in for a nostalgic ride as Kapil Sharma brought back his much-loved entertainer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, with a much-awaited sequel. The film opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases. Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain and relive the franchise's charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour"

"Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr. Ratan Jain have decided to re-release the film once again in January 2026. Get ready to revisit the marriage mayhem as Kapil Sharma juggles not one, but four marriages in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film is set to entertain audiences once again in January 2026, release date will be announced shortly", it concluded. The month of January is also packed with interesting releases, like Agastya Nanda's Ikkis, Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan and Sunny Deo's much-awaited sequel Border 2.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and also features Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. The comedy drama is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Star Studio18 in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. Anukalp Goswami had written the first fillm Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, and Abbas-Mustan had directed it. 

READ | 'Jaanwargiri mat kariye': Kailash Kher stops Gwalior concert mid-way, lashes out at unruly crowd | Viral video

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump launched deadly strikes on ISIS in Nigeria
DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump launched deadly strikes on ISIS in Nigeria
After getting swept away in the Dhurandhar storm, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...
Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...
'Hammering everybody...': 1983 World Cup hero compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, urges fast-track to Team India
1983 World Cup hero compares Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar, urges fast
India’s BIG statement on country’s ‘two biggest fugitives’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya’s viral video, says...
India’s BIG statement on country’s ‘two biggest fugitives’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mal
After Janhvi Kapoor, Elvish Yadav voices concern over killing of Hindus in Bangladesh: 'The state of minorities in...'
Elvish Yadav voices concern over killing of Hindus in Bangladesh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement