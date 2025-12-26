After getting swept away in the Dhurandhar storm, Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to re-release in theatres in...

"The film opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases", the official statement from the makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 read.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has stormed the box office and became one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has overshadowed all competing theatrical releases as it has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Its phenomenal run has even eaten into the screen space of other December releases including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Headlined by Kapil Sharma, the comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released in the cinemas on December 12. The sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the 2025 release bombed at the box office as it just earned Rs 12 crore in India. Now, the makers have decided to re-release the film in January 2026. In an official statement, they stated that the Kapil Sharma-starrer's theatrical run was hampered by limited screen availability, with multiplexes largely dominated by other films.

Their statement read, "Audiences were in for a nostalgic ride as Kapil Sharma brought back his much-loved entertainer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, with a much-awaited sequel. The film opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases. Even with limited screens, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed to make audiences laugh, entertain and relive the franchise's charm with its light-hearted comedy and situational humour"

"Keeping the ongoing excitement of the fans in mind, Producer Mr. Ratan Jain have decided to re-release the film once again in January 2026. Get ready to revisit the marriage mayhem as Kapil Sharma juggles not one, but four marriages in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film is set to entertain audiences once again in January 2026, release date will be announced shortly", it concluded. The month of January is also packed with interesting releases, like Agastya Nanda's Ikkis, Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan and Sunny Deo's much-awaited sequel Border 2.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and also features Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. The comedy drama is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment and Star Studio18 in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. Anukalp Goswami had written the first fillm Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015, and Abbas-Mustan had directed it.

READ | 'Jaanwargiri mat kariye': Kailash Kher stops Gwalior concert mid-way, lashes out at unruly crowd | Viral video