After getting Rs 70 crore alimony, Karisma Kapoor wants share in Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate? Here's what we know

Reportedly, Karisma Kapoor has sought a share in the Rs 30000 crore estate of her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

A month after the death of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, there are reports about the dispute in the family regarding his Rs 30000 crore property. As India.com reported, ahead of the annual general meeting of Sona Comstar (Sunjay's company), his mother, Rani Kapur, claimed that she holds the majority stake in the Sona Group and is the rightful heir to the estate. Rani further clarified that she hasn't appointed anyone as the group's representative. She further alleged that certain individuals are trying to take control of the family legacy.

Karisma Kapoor wants a share in Sunjay Kapur's estate

According to the report of Dainik Jagran, actress Karisma Kapoor, who was previously married to Sunjay Kapur (2003-2016), is seeking a share in his extensive estate. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party.

Rani Kapur is suspicious of Sunjay Kapur's sudden death

Rani Kapur, in a statement, has raised questions regarding his sudden death. She alleged that Sunjay's death was reported as a cardiac arrest, but it may not have been accurately described. Rani's legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, told ANI, "For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines. She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged."

Soon after Sunjay Kapur's death, Rani was asked to sign some documents

Rani further claimed that shortly after her son's death, she was made to sign certain documents under distress. Rani has requested that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sona Group be cancelled, and she also warned against the appointment of new directors at this time. Gaggar affirmed that his client seeks a deferment of the proposed AGM and reserves all her rights. He also affirmed that no legal proceedings have been initiated yet.

