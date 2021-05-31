After getting dropped from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', Kartik Aryan no more a part of THIS filmmaker's movie?

After getting ousted from Karan Johar produced 'Dostana 2', it was reported that Kartik Aaryan lost out on a film produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment titled Freddie. The movie stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Now, as per the latest reports, Kartik has lost out on yet another project, this time it's an Aanand L Rai production. For the uninitiated, earlier this year, Aaryan was snapped outside Rai's office in Mumbai which sparked speculations of them collaborating.

Talking about it, a source told Hindustan Times, "Kartik was in advanced-level talks with Aanand, and had read the script and heard the narration, too. But, before he could sign on the dotted line, things fell apart."

The film is reported of a gangster genre and Aanand's assistant was set to direct it.

The source went on to say, "The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik may be losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand."

When the portal asked Rai about it, he shared, "As a production house, we work on several scripts and pitch it to actors — that’s the process. Actors keep meeting you, you keep telling them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending upon the subject, you decide if you should approach them. But that doesn’t mean you have signed them."

The report also suggests that Kartik is being replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana.