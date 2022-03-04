After 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya Panday starts prep for her next 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' - see pic

The young actress, Ananya Panday is riding high on the success of her unanimously loved and highly praised performance in 'Gehraiyaan' as she has already started prep for her next.

Taking to her social media, the 'Gehraiyaan' star shared a picture of the script of her next, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with pencils and a highlighter kept on top as she gets all set to start her prep.

She captioned the photo, "The excitement and desire to highlight literally everything in a fresh script is real" and added, "Let's gooooo" tagging her co-stars and director.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in a new age drama by Excel Entertainment. The young actress won rave reviews for a surprising and mature performance in 'Gehraiyaan' and her lineup ahead looks equally interesting.

She is the youngest actress to have a pan-India film in her kitty as she will be seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda besides 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.