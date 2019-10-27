After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces 'Baiju Bawra', to clash with Deepika Padukone's 'Draupadi'

After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah shelved, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in latter to play the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali Productions made the announcement a few days back by tweeting, "A name you've heard, a story you haven't. Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali starring @aliaa08 in and as #GangubaiKathiawadi. Bhansali Productions and @PenMovies bring you this powerful story on 11th Sept 2020! All India distribution by #PenMarudhar@prerna982 @jayantilalgada"

Now, on the occasion of Diwali, SLB announced his next directorial which is touted as his most ambitious project titled Baiju Bawra - Revenge story of a maverick maestro. Only the movie has been announced and casting his underway. SLB Productions tweeted, "On this auspicious day, we are delighted to make your Diwali happier by announcing our next endeavour #SanjayLeelaBhansali #BaijuBawra @prerna982 #HappyDiwali"

Baiju Bawra will be hitting the screens during Diwali 2021 which means the film is likely to clash with Deepika Padukone's forthcoming production Draupadi in which she plays the titular role.

For the uninitiated, Baiju Bawra might be based on 1952 drama film of the same name which was directed by Vijay Bhatt. The movie starred Meena Kumari and Bharat Bhushan in lead roles. The story of that film was about Baiju and Tansen. Baiju challenged Tansen for a musical duet in Akbar's court.

Reports were making the rounds that either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan might play the titular role. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed by the makers.