After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', here's when Alia Bhatt will join Jr NTR, Ram Charan for 'RRR'

Alia Bhatt had finally resumed the shoot of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor has been shooting for the film in Mumbai at a popular studio. Alia is also set to make her debut down South with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now as per latest reports, after wrapping Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot, she will soon be heading to Hyderabad to kickstart RRR.

According to a Mid Day report, Alia will be travelling next week for the shoot. The tabloid quoted a trade source which read as "Alia had only one scene remaining when the pandemic forced the makers to call time on the project in March. Come the first week of November, she will shoot a major confrontation scene with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan."

The source added, "The sequence sees the character of Bheem who had coined the slogan 'Jal, jangal, zameen', thus asserting that people who live in the forest should have a right to its natural resources having an ideological clash with Sitarama Raju and Alia's character. The scene was to be shot at a bungalow in Pune, but the plan has been changed post the pandemic."

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia plays the titular role in the film and this is her first outing in a Bhansali directorial. The actor had shared her intriguing first look posters earlier which had left an impressive mark on everyone. Gangubai Kathiawadi was slated to release in September this year but has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.