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After Gangster, Kangana Ranaut says her parents refused to read newspaper stories about her: ‘They would throw them away’

Kangana Ranaut revealed that her parents were initially concerned about society's reaction to her role in Gangster and only fully embraced her film career after she received national honours.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 12:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

After Gangster, Kangana Ranaut says her parents refused to read newspaper stories about her: ‘They would throw them away’
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Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has spoken about the lack of appreciation she received from her family after the release of her debut film Gangster. While the film helped establish her in Bollywood, Kangana revealed that her parents were more concerned about public perception than her performance on screen.

During a recent promotional interview for her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Kangana reflected on growing up in a household where films were not considered a respectable career option.

Explaining her family's background, she said, "I belong to a small village and was raised in a very different environment. My parents would literally throw away newspapers carrying film-related content. We came from an academic and political background. My grandfather worked with the Khadi Board, and my great-grandfather was an MLA. Movies were looked down upon in our household."

According to Kangana, the response at home after Gangster released was far from what she had expected. Instead of discussing her acting, her parents focused on how her role might be perceived by society.

Sharing the memory, she said, "My father had no reaction after watching the film. My mother's response was, 'Our society won't accept this. You are underage and have done all kinds of scenes.' I was heartbroken. Out of everything in the film, that was all she noticed. They were more worried about society than my performance."

The experience, she admitted, changed the way she viewed her parents' opinions about her work. Kangana said she eventually realised that cinema was not a world her family understood in the same way industry professionals did.

She recalled receiving praise from Amitabh Bachchan later in her career and said, "I decided that day I would never take reviews from my parents seriously. But when Mr Bachchan wrote me a beautiful letter praising my performance in Queen and other films, I realised something. My father would never be able to view my work through the same lens as someone like Amitabh Bachchan because cinema simply wasn't his world. I couldn't hold that against him."

Kangana said her parents' attitude towards her profession gradually shifted after she began receiving major national honours. She described winning her first National Film Award for Fashion as a turning point for her family.

"When I won a National Award, my parents were genuinely happy. They felt proud that their daughter was being honoured by the President of India. That was a turning point for my father. And when I received the Padma Shri, it became even more significant. He couldn't believe that someone could achieve such recognition through films."

Over the years, Kangana has gone on to win four National Film Awards and received the Padma Shri for her contribution to cinema.

She will next be seen in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. Inspired by real-life events linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film focuses on the courage and resilience of staff members at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital. The film also stars Girija Oak and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

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