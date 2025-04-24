Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and now Mahira Khan have reacted to the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam and paid condolences to the lives lost.

Pakistani stars have stepped forward and expressed grief over the horrific terror attack at Pahalgam. After Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan has also reacted to the genocide, where 26 innocent Indians lost their lives. Mahira took her thoughts to Instagram story and slammed the attack, calling it an act of 'cowardice'. The Raees actress expressed her grief over the families who lost their loved ones in the attack. In the statement, she wrote, "Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape, or form is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam. (broken heart emoji) #Pahalgamattack."

Before Mahira, her The Legend of Maula Jaat co-star, Fawad Khan, also slammed the attack and paid condolences through his Instagram story. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Soon after the attack, Fawad Khan's upcoming Bollywood film, Abir Gulaal, is in trouble. Many citizens and political leaders have expressed their disappointment over Fawad Khan's upcoming film, and they have demanded a ban on its release. Sources from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India on Thursday said that the film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will not be allowed to release in India. This came after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

In a statement released on Wednesday, FWICE issued a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists while taking note of the recent collaboration of Bollywood with Fawad Khan. "Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the FWICE said. The original directive had been issued in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

(With inputs from ANI)