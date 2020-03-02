After facing backlash for rejecting fan offering gamosa, Yami Gautam says 'my reaction was simply self defense'

Yami Gautam who was at the Guwahati airport this weekend shared a clarification for being called disrespectful after she refused a fan offering to put gamosa (an Assamese scarf) around her neck. She has said that while she didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments, it’s also important to raise voice against inappropriate behaviour.

An Assamese Twitter page on Sunday displayed bother over Yami’s ‘disrespectful’ behaviour. "Bollywood actress @yamigautam has disrespected Assamese pride Gamosa at Guwahati airport. She rejected the Gamosa when a fan of her was trying to greet her," the tweet read.

My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner https://t.co/sUc4GPxfWv — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

However, the actress did not forget to share the great memories she had from her Assam trip. She also shared a tweet about visiting Assam and the hospitality of its people. "This is my third visit to Assam. I have always expressed my love for Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back. Peace & Respect," she wrote.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in Bala along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Her performance in the film was appreciated by fans and critics alike.