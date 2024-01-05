After Dunki's success, Jawan, Pathaan back in theatres; here's when, where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan are back in theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the big screen after 4 years and created a stir at the box office. The actor ruled the cinemas and box office with his blockbuster films Jawan, and Pathaan and ended the year with Dunki. Now, as Dunki surpasses the Rs 400-crore mark at the box office, his all-time blockbusters of 2023 are back in cinemas.

2024 has started with a moment to cherish for Shah Rukh Khan's fans, as they can enjoy the action of Pathaan and Jawan with a lot of emotions of Dunki in theatres. On Friday, trade expert Joginder Tuteja took to his Twitter and shared the poster of Jawan, Pathaan, shared exciting news for the fans. He wrote, "It’s #ShahRukhKhan mania all over again! Both his ALL-TIME MEGA BLOCKBUSTERS #Jawan and #Pathaan are back in theatres at select shows now! Main toh dobaara dekhne jaane waala hoon!"

Jawan and Pathaan are now available at select shows and Netizens shared their excitement for the same and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "#Pathan Something that can bring more audience to the theatres than a one-dimensional character of Pathan did. #Jawan is one of the greatest movies #SRK." Another wrote, "Masssy Masssy Masssy Classy Classy Classy." Another commented, "Wish they would re-release them worldwide. I would gladly go again."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan, also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia along with others in key roles, and collected Rs 1055 crore worldwide at the box office. Jawan on the other hand collected Rs 1160 crore worldwide at the box office and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dunki marked Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and turned out to be a super hit. The film revolves around the story of 4 friends who take an illegal way to reach the UK from Punjab to improve their financial situation. The family drama also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochchar, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover along with others in key roles, and has collected Rs 411.75 crore worldwide.