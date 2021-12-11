After dreamy wedding pictures, newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's stunning HALDI PHOTOS break the internet

After taking the social media world by storm with their stunning wedding photos, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Saturday took to their Instagram handles to share dreamy pictures from their haldi ceremony. Both the Bollywood stars shared a carousel of images that left fans in awe of the chemistry the couple share.

In the photos, while Katrina is seen wearing a white lehenga with heavily embroidered matching white dupatta teamed and another in bright pink, Vicky is seen sporting a white kurta in one of the photos and is shirtless in the rest of them. He is seen donning a matching pink dupatta like Katrina's in most of the photos. To round off her look, Katrina opted for flower jewellery and left her tresses open in soft waves.

Katrina and Vicky look head-over-heels in love with each other in the stunning haldi photos and we can't get over them!

Take a look at the photos here:

The Bollywood star couple -- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday (December 9) began a "new journey together" as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

Hours after the wedding, Katrina and Vicky dropped some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony and wishes started pouring in for the couple from all quarters. For the wedding, Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Vicky donned an ivory sherwani after his 'sehrabandi', sourced from the same designer.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.