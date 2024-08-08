After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

After donating Rs 3 crores to Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar made his contribution to Haji Ali Dargah.

Akshay Kumar is geared up for the release of his upcoming comedy entertainer, Khel Khel Mein. Before the film hits cinemas, the actor, along with the movie's director, Mudassir Aziz, visited Haji Ali, to pay respect, and seek blessings. The actor even donated Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation. Earlier, Akshay donated Rs 3 crores during the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Akshay is seen visiting Haji Ali, praying and offering the sacred chadar at the dargah. The trustee of the dargah confirmed the actor's contribution by sharing a video on their official Instagram page. In the video, Akshay is seen walking towards the dargah along with committee members. Then he was seen offering prayers with Mudassir. Later, Akshay also got feliciated by the managing trust, and Akshay looked humbled and thankful.

The video is shared with the caption, that says, "Akshay Kumar, a true Mumbaikar and a great philanthropist generously took responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to Rs 1,21,00,000/-" It was also mentioned that the members prayed for the actor's late parents, "Duas were made for the departed souls of his parents, Late Aruna Bhatia and Late Hari Om Bhatia."

In 2020, when the nation was hit with the Coronavirus pandemic, Akshay donated Rs 1 crore to cricketer-MP Gautam Gambhir’s foundation. He also made a hefty contribution of Rs 25 crore to the PM Cares Fund.

A few months back, producer Vashu Bhagnani confirmed that Akshay Kumar had offered him financial support when he came to the scanner over non-payment of actors' fees during Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Kesari actor reportedly decided to hold his own payment to get the dues of other crew members cleared.

On the work front, Akshay's Khel Khel Mein would be clashing with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office. Khel Khel Mein will be released in the cinemas on August 15.

