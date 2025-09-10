Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...

World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities, From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, who shared their mental health journeys

iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant

PM Modi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Ishiba Shigeru cements India, Japan's ‘next gen’ business ties; here's how

Anurag Kashyap birthday: From calling Amit Shah 'coward' to derogatory remarks on Brahmin community, filmmaker's 5 controversies that made headlines

Swedish health minister fainting on her first day in office caught live on camera, reason is..., video goes viral

Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights

Apple's new device is simply called iPhone Air, not iPhone 17 Air, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after MHA's threat reassessment, its name is...

THIS wing to provide Z+ security cover to India’s Vice President after...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

It seems like Sunita Ahuja hasn't learnt her lesson. She continues making surprising statements about Govinda, and her latest revelations gave a sneak peek of young Govinda's camaraderie with his heroines.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda with Hansika Motwani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It was only a few weeks back when Sunita Ahuja and Govinda shut down the rumours of their separation by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their home. However, it seems like Sunita hasn't learn her lesson and continues making surprising statements about the Hero No. 1 actor. Recently, Mrs Ahuja appeared on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, where she gave an insight into the real-life persona of Govinda. In the episode, Sunita revealed that Govinda always flirts with his heroines, except one actress. 

When Govinda was mentioned in the conversation, co-host Munawar Faruqui tried to pull Sunita into a dance. However, Mrs Ahuja shut him down with her trademark humour and said, "Main teri Biwi No. 1 thodi hu jo tu mere saath dance kar raha hai!” Sunita further joked that the show was inspired by Govinda and her own married life.

Pati Patni aur Panga inspired by Sunita-Govinda?

Speaking about her experience on the show, Sunita Ahuja said, "Being on Pati Patni Aur Panga was like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter. I loved dancing to Govinda’s songs again, sharing the stage with Sonali, and enjoying the playful energy of so many lovely jodis."

Govinda flirted with all except Sonali Bendre

Recalling the memories she has with Sonali, Sunita added, “We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, Sonali hi bach gayi bus! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on.”

Sunita and Govinda shut down divorce rumours 

During the Ganesh Chaturthi, Govinda and Sunita welcomed Bappa to their home, and put the divorce rumours to rest for good. Bappa himself came and shut down their separation rumours and blessed their relationship. Govinda and his family, including wife Sunita and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, opened their doors to journalists and Ganesha bhakts. They performed the aarti, and then distributed prasad to paps and journos. 

Sunita and Govinda even interacted with the media. While several journalists were shouting to put out their questions, Mrs Ahuja herself answered the burning question in one line, "Aap log controversy ke liye aaye ho, ya Bappa ka aashirwad lene." Govinda and Sunita laughed, and they praised Lord Ganesh, saying, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films from the franchise
With Conjuring: Last Rites winning hearts, check out THESE 5 top-rated films
Meet actress who ate from garbage to survive, worked as waitress at Ambani wedding, earned only Rs 50, is now...
Meet actress who ate from garbage to survive, worked as waitress at Ambani...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to begin on February 7? Here's what we know so far
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to begin on February 7? Here's what we know so far
Haryana man, who paid Rs 45 lakh for 'Dunki' route to US, shot dead in California over urination, know what happened
Haryana man shot dead in US after he stopped another from urinating in public: R
Shah Rukh Khan's biggest regret in life is not..., once recalled how 'ego' made him...: 'Bachpane ki himakat, badtameezi aur ghatiyapan'
Shah Rukh Khan's biggest regret in life is not..., once recalled how 'ego'...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE