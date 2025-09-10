After divorce rumours, Sunita Ahuja makes another SHOCKING statement on Govinda, reveals actor 'flirted with many heroines, except...'

It seems like Sunita Ahuja hasn't learnt her lesson. She continues making surprising statements about Govinda, and her latest revelations gave a sneak peek of young Govinda's camaraderie with his heroines.

It was only a few weeks back when Sunita Ahuja and Govinda shut down the rumours of their separation by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their home. However, it seems like Sunita hasn't learn her lesson and continues making surprising statements about the Hero No. 1 actor. Recently, Mrs Ahuja appeared on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, where she gave an insight into the real-life persona of Govinda. In the episode, Sunita revealed that Govinda always flirts with his heroines, except one actress.

When Govinda was mentioned in the conversation, co-host Munawar Faruqui tried to pull Sunita into a dance. However, Mrs Ahuja shut him down with her trademark humour and said, "Main teri Biwi No. 1 thodi hu jo tu mere saath dance kar raha hai!” Sunita further joked that the show was inspired by Govinda and her own married life.

Pati Patni aur Panga inspired by Sunita-Govinda?

Speaking about her experience on the show, Sunita Ahuja said, "Being on Pati Patni Aur Panga was like taking a beautiful walk down memory lane, filled with nostalgia and laughter. I loved dancing to Govinda’s songs again, sharing the stage with Sonali, and enjoying the playful energy of so many lovely jodis."

Govinda flirted with all except Sonali Bendre

Recalling the memories she has with Sonali, Sunita added, “We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, Sonali hi bach gayi bus! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on.”

Sunita and Govinda shut down divorce rumours

During the Ganesh Chaturthi, Govinda and Sunita welcomed Bappa to their home, and put the divorce rumours to rest for good. Bappa himself came and shut down their separation rumours and blessed their relationship. Govinda and his family, including wife Sunita and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, opened their doors to journalists and Ganesha bhakts. They performed the aarti, and then distributed prasad to paps and journos.

Sunita and Govinda even interacted with the media. While several journalists were shouting to put out their questions, Mrs Ahuja herself answered the burning question in one line, "Aap log controversy ke liye aaye ho, ya Bappa ka aashirwad lene." Govinda and Sunita laughed, and they praised Lord Ganesh, saying, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."