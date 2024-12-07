There were reports that after getting separated from Saira Banu, AR Rahman will take a one-year break from music. Rahman's son Ameen stepped forward and clarified whether the Oscar-winning music composer is taking a sabbatical.

After AR Rahman got separated from his wife Saira Banu, there were reports that the Oscar-winning music composer would be taking a break for one year. Reportedly, Rahman will take a year-long sabbatical after his divorce. However, Rahman and Banu's son, AR Ameen has broken the silence over the reports and clarified that Rahman is not taking the break, and the news reports claiming that he will take a break are nothing but baseless rumours.

Ameen took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of the news article, and called it "Fake News." He also wrote, "This is false," putting the rumours of Rahman's break to rest.

Here's AR Ameen's Instagram Story

In November, AR Rahman shocked his fans by announcing the end of his 29-year-marriage with Saira Banu. The couple had tied the knot on March 12, 1995, and would have completed 30 years of their marriage next year. A couple of hours after their separation, their children Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, and AR Ameen reacted to their parents' separation and asked everyone to respect their privacy.

Khatija and Raheema took to their Instagram Stories and wrote, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration." "We kindly respect everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding", wrote AR Ameen on his Instagram Stories.

A couple of hours later, AR Rahman took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." Rahman even added the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup, which the netizens said that he should have avoided.

