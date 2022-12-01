Search icon
After dismissing Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours, Arjun Kapoor says 'can't get away with screwing..'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has posted a cryptic message regarding karma on his social media accounts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

File photo

Actor Arjun Kapoor has posted a cryptic message regarding karma on his social media accounts after criticizing a media outlet for reporting that his girlfriend Malaika Arora is pregnant, calling it "unethical" and "insensitive." 

He took to his Instagram stories and wrote: "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve." 

Whats-App-Image-2022-12-01-at-10-53-09-AM

Malaika also dismissed the pregnancy rumours by calling it "disgusting.” 

Reacting to reports about Malla’s pregnancy, Arjun wrote, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives." 

Malaika Arora uploaded a picture to her social media account on November 10 with the caption, "I said YES." People began to wonder if she had agreed to marry Arjun Kapoor after her post generated wedding rumours about the two of them. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl soon declared that she had agreed to make her OTT debut with her new reality series Moving In With Malaika. 

Also read: 'Insensitive and absolutely unethical': Here's how Arjun Kapoor reacted to media reports on Malika Arora's pregnancy

In 2019, Malaika and Arjun made their romance public on Instagram, and since then, they have never shied away from discussing it in interviews. However, as Malaika turned 49 in October, whilst Arjun turned 37 in June, the two celebrities are frequently made fun of for their age differences. 

 

