After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

Interestingly, the newest addition to Border 2 is the son of the action star who played a powerful role in the iconic prequel, Border.

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2025. The direct sequel to the 1997 iconic blockbuster, Border, is touted as 'India's biggest war film' and is expected to break several box office records. Just like the prequel, Border 2 will have an ensemble cast.

After Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan, another actor has been confirmed to play a supporting lead in Border 2. Interestingly, this actor is the son of an action star, and he played a crucial role in the prequel. This action star's son has been welcomed to the team of Border 2, and moviegoers are feeling nostalgic about the new addition.

The actor who has joined Border 2 is...

Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son has joined the army of Border 2, and he was given a warm welcome by the makers. For the unversed, Suniel played the role of Bhairon Singh in Border and won praise from the masses for his performance. Ahan shared the announcement reel with a long note.

On his social media, Ahan wrote that his journey with Border 2 started 29 years ago when his mom was pregnant with him, and she made a visit to the sets of Border. He wrote, "Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour."

He further wrote a note for Suniel Shetty, "Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honour the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create. Maa Shakti. Jai Hind." Border will be released in the cinemas on January 25, 2025.

