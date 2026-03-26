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Why Media Intelligence Is Becoming the Horizontal Soul of the AI Economy?

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After Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt next film will questions anti-national elements, actor will be seen in Aakhri Sawaal

Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt is ready for another film. The makers of his Aakhri Sawaal dropped an announcement poster with the release date.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 08:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt next film will questions anti-national elements, actor will be seen in Aakhri Sawaal
Sanjay Dutt in Aakhri Sawaal
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Sanjay Dutt is flying high with the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Amid the stupendous run, the next movie of Sanjay Dutt is ready for release. The makers of the upcoming film Aakhri Sawal starring Sanjay Dutt have locked its release date. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 15, 2026. The makers took to social media on Thursday and shared a new impactful poster revealing the release date. They wrote in the caption, “The question India never stopped asking. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas”.

The film also stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury and Neetu Chandra. The film is helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

Abhijeet made his directorial debut with the Marathi-language drama Picasso in 2021. He won a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. He has consistently delivered remarkable films in both Marathi and Hindi. Some of his works include Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, Piccolo, and the short film Virtual Reality.

Aakhri Sawal is set to bring to the audience a true story of the 100-year journey of one of India’s oldest unified organisations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The audience will get to witness a pivotal meeting that altered the future of Bharat, transcending conventional historical narratives and going beyond what textbooks reveal.

It sheds light on the core philosophy of selfless service to the nation and promises to introduce audiences to truths that have remained unseen and unheard. The youth of India have many questions and a deep sense of intrigue about an organisation that seems closed to most.

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