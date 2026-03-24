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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, mints Rs 920 crore worldwide

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After Dhurandhar The Revenge, Arjun Rampal teams up with Hansal Mehta, will headline Amazon MX Player web series Billionaire

Sharing his excitement about Billionaire, Arjun Rampal said, "I am really excited about this one. Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you’ve got."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 10:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Dhurandhar The Revenge, Arjun Rampal teams up with Hansal Mehta, will headline Amazon MX Player web series Billionaire
Arjun Rampal and Hansal Mehta in Billionaire announcement
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Amazon MX Player, India's leading free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service, set the stage buzzing at the Amazon Ads event – Connected Worlds, as it pulled the curtain back on Billionaire, its upcoming original series which will be headlined by Arjun Rampal. With ace filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal at the helm, the series is written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture. 

The announcement marks a key step forward in the service's growing originals slate, reflecting its continued push towards engaging, premium storytelling that speaks to audiences across the country. 

In a changing India, Billionaire traces the rise of a powerful business magnate who rewrites the rules to build an empire of influence and ambition. But when the very force that drives his success begins to consume everything around him, where does it all lead?

Sharing his excitement, Arjun Rampal said, "I am really excited about this one. Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you’ve got. Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta & Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true and I can’t believe it's going to be fulfilled soon. It feels great to have the fabulous team at Amazon MX Player making this journey even more special. The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better and really gearing up for something will be a very rewarding journey. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the audiences."

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, "Billionaire is a story about ambition, power, and the cost of success. Unveiling the series at the Amazon Ads event marks a significant milestone for us, setting the tone for the next phase of our originals journey. Collaborating with filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal brings strong creative depth and vision to the project, while Arjun Rampal adds gravitas and intensity to this compelling character. At Amazon MX Player, we remain committed to building a slate of original stories that are engaging, accessible, and free for audiences across the country."

Billionaire will stream soon for free on Amazon MX Player. Arjun Rampal was most recently seen playing the villain Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in December 2025 and March 2026, respectively. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two films have collectively grossed over Rs 2000 crore with the second part still ruling the box office.

READ | Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, mints Rs 920 crore worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Animal
CM Rekha Gupta allocates 21% of entire Delhi budget 2026-27 to ‘green budget’
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