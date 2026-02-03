FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After Dhurandhar, Border 2 success; Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna unite for Netflix legal drama Ikka, first look out - Watch

The first look of Ikka showcases Sunny Deol as a lawyer who is set out to defend a murder accused, Akshaye Khanna. The legal drama Ikka will premiere on Netflix and its release date hasn't been announced yet.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Dhurandhar, Border 2 success; Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna unite for Netflix legal drama Ikka, first look out - Watch
Ikka first look
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to reunite after over two decades for the upcoming film titled Ikka, following their last collaboration in the 1997 film Border. The streaming giant Netflix has announced a hard-hitting legal drama, Ikka, at the unveiling of the Netflix India slate event in Mumbai. It also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

According to the description of the movie, "A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear."

The first look of the film showcases Sunny Deol as a lawyer who is set out to defend a murder accused, Akshaye Khanna. He is seen shouting in the courtroom and punching Akshaye during his session with him at the police station. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan in prominent roles.

The team of IKKA shared, "We are excited to deliver IKKA, our second original for Netflix after Maharaj, which garnered immense audience love. This deeply personal script nurtured for years unfolds as a riveting face-off between two arch-rivals: a top lawyer forced to defend the man whose past with him and his wife holds many painful memories. Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father's unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil."

"Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore. Our profound thanks to Netflix for this platform, and to the cosmos for uniting Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, along with Tillotama Shome, Dia, Sanjeeda, Jyoti and a stellar cast and even better crew. We hope viewers revel in the pace and champion these characters," added the Ikka team as quoted in a press note.

READ | Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait: AI reimagines Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar with South stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
