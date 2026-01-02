FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat

Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha; explains its meaning: 'I realised that...'

Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud

India to become fully self-reliant in weapons in next 15–20 years, says Rajnath Singh

Govt issues notice to X over ‘obscene, sexually explicit’ content, seeks immediate removal

Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas founder-MD dies after sudden cardiac arrest during family vacation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...

Swiss bar fire cause REVEALED: Official says tragedy occurred due to...

India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy

India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways

Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; k

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films

Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...

Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

After Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh's biggest hit in his career, PVR INOX is set to re-release his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, that featured Anushka Sharma as the leading lady, on January 16.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 09:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh film to re-release
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With its worldwide collections nearing Rs 1200 crore, Dhurandhar has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The intriguing spy thriller, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles, has earned over Rs 750 crore net in India alone and is still running successfully in the theaters. 

As Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh's biggest hit in his career, PVR INOX is set to re-release his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, that featured Anushka Sharma as the leading lady, on January 16. Directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut, the romantic comedy was originally released on December 10, 2010. It revolves around "sparkling story of ambition, love, and friendship, set against the vibrant world of Delhi weddings," according to a press release. 

Director Maneesh said Band Baaja Baaraat was born from a "very simple idea". "I had read a magazine piece about young Indian entrepreneurs, and something stayed with me—people with limited resources still stepping out, taking risks, and trying to build something of their own, even on a small scale," he said in a statement. Sharma added, "That became the seed of the story. It eventually grew into a film about love, friendship, and ambition—authentic, messy, and deeply rooted in the streets we know. Over the years, the film has found a life of its own with audiences across generations, geographies, and different moments in their lives. I am really looking forward to see people loving our film that was made with a lot of heart again on the big screen." 

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist of PVR INOX called Band Baaja Baaraat one of the rare "films that never loses its charm". "It remains fun and immensely relatable, no matter when—or with whom—you watch it. Re-releasing the film is our way of celebrating modern storytelling that continues to resonate across generations. With its timeless music, sharp humour, and deeply lived-in performances, the film captures the spirit of friendship, love, ambition, and life just as it is. We’re excited to bring it back for a new generation to discover its magic on the big screen," she added.

At the 56th Filmfare Awards held in 2011, Band Baaja Baaraat won two awards - Best Male Debut to Ranveer Singh and Best Debut Director to Maneesh Sharma. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, was a moderate success at the box office, and its song Ainvayi Ainvayi is still extremely popular in Indian weddings. 

READ | Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film continues to BREAK records, becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs 100 crore in fourth week

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...
Swiss bar fire cause REVEALED: Official says tragedy occurred due to...
India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy
India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy
Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways
Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; k
Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha; explains its meaning: 'I realised that...'
Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha
Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud
Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and know about their upcoming debut films
Simar Bhatia, Aman Indra Kumar, Yashvardhan Ahuja: Meet newcomers of 2026 and kn
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in..., shared screen space with Bobby Deol, Arshad Warsi in...
Meet Rajeev Siddhartha: Kriti Kulhari's boyfriend, has worked with actress in...
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement