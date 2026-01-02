After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy

After Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh's biggest hit in his career, PVR INOX is set to re-release his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, that featured Anushka Sharma as the leading lady, on January 16.

With its worldwide collections nearing Rs 1200 crore, Dhurandhar has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The intriguing spy thriller, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles, has earned over Rs 750 crore net in India alone and is still running successfully in the theaters.

As Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh's biggest hit in his career, PVR INOX is set to re-release his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, that featured Anushka Sharma as the leading lady, on January 16. Directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut, the romantic comedy was originally released on December 10, 2010. It revolves around "sparkling story of ambition, love, and friendship, set against the vibrant world of Delhi weddings," according to a press release.

Director Maneesh said Band Baaja Baaraat was born from a "very simple idea". "I had read a magazine piece about young Indian entrepreneurs, and something stayed with me—people with limited resources still stepping out, taking risks, and trying to build something of their own, even on a small scale," he said in a statement. Sharma added, "That became the seed of the story. It eventually grew into a film about love, friendship, and ambition—authentic, messy, and deeply rooted in the streets we know. Over the years, the film has found a life of its own with audiences across generations, geographies, and different moments in their lives. I am really looking forward to see people loving our film that was made with a lot of heart again on the big screen."

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist of PVR INOX called Band Baaja Baaraat one of the rare "films that never loses its charm". "It remains fun and immensely relatable, no matter when—or with whom—you watch it. Re-releasing the film is our way of celebrating modern storytelling that continues to resonate across generations. With its timeless music, sharp humour, and deeply lived-in performances, the film captures the spirit of friendship, love, ambition, and life just as it is. We’re excited to bring it back for a new generation to discover its magic on the big screen," she added.

At the 56th Filmfare Awards held in 2011, Band Baaja Baaraat won two awards - Best Male Debut to Ranveer Singh and Best Debut Director to Maneesh Sharma. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, was a moderate success at the box office, and its song Ainvayi Ainvayi is still extremely popular in Indian weddings.



