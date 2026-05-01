After Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar is raising son Vedavid, Yami Gautam thanks 'support system': 'Biggest priority in life will be your child'

As Yami Gautam resumed work, she acknowledged the contribution of her husband Aditya Dhar in raising their baby boy Vedavid.

After setting the box office on fire, changing the dynamics of the Indian box office forever with the Dhurandhar franchise, Aditya Dhar has now stepped back from busy filmmaking, has now stepped forward to help her wife, Yami Gautam, and is now focusing on his son Vedavid. When an actress embraced motherhood, she had to manage her hectic shooting schedules and even look after her child. Today, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Yami Gautam are redefining what it means to balance a thriving career with motherhood.

Yami Gautam acknowledged Aditya Dhar and her mother

Recently, Yami spoke to Grazia about her journey as a working mother, sharing how the support of her mother and husband, director Aditya Dhar, has made her manage her professional and personal life seamlessly. As the actress resumes work, the Article 370 actress said, "It's because of the support system I have; it would have been difficult otherwise. We need help, there's no denying that, but we must acknowledge it, and when that help is given, there's nobody else but your own family. I'm very grateful to my mother because that's how I can do what I do."

'The biggest priority in life will be your child': Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam further credited Aditya Dhar for stepping forward and helping her take care of their child. The actress added, "With a baby so young, even a set is not the right place, perhaps for a child. It's literally your heart outside your body, and who do you trust with your heart when both parents are working? Right now, I'm working, and Aditya's just had both the releases, so now he can be with Vedavid. Of course, our families are there, so we figure this out together. You can't fully plan this; you have to go with the flow, keeping in mind that the biggest priority in life forever will be your child, your parents, and your family."

On the work front, Yami was last seen in the courtroom drama Haq. The film is based on the landmark case of Shah Bano. This year, Yami made a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.