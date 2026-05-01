FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
RR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Delhi seek turnaround with Starc, Ngidi return as RR carry momentum

RR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Delhi seek turnaround with Starc, Ngidi return as

‘Making every marketing dollar work smarter’: Software engineering manager Zubin Jivani on AI-driven innovation in travel, finance, and digital advertising

‘Making every marketing dollar work smarter’: Software engineering manager Zubin

'Shouldn’t be public': Ravichandran Ashwin on Riyan Parag's dressing room vaping incident, calls it avoidable

'Shouldn’t be public': Ravichandran Ashwin on Riyan Parag's dressing room vaping

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar is raising son Vedavid, Yami Gautam thanks 'support system': 'Biggest priority in life will be your child'

As Yami Gautam resumed work, she acknowledged the contribution of her husband Aditya Dhar in raising their baby boy Vedavid.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 01, 2026, 05:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar is raising son Vedavid, Yami Gautam thanks 'support system': 'Biggest priority in life will be your child'
Yami Gautam with Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam with Vedavid (Image source: Aditya Dhar/ Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After setting the box office on fire, changing the dynamics of the Indian box office forever with the Dhurandhar franchise, Aditya Dhar has now stepped back from busy filmmaking, has now stepped forward to help her wife, Yami Gautam, and is now focusing on his son Vedavid. When an actress embraced motherhood, she had to manage her hectic shooting schedules and even look after her child. Today, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Yami Gautam are redefining what it means to balance a thriving career with motherhood. 

Yami Gautam acknowledged Aditya Dhar and her mother

Recently, Yami spoke to Grazia about her journey as a working mother, sharing how the support of her mother and husband, director Aditya Dhar, has made her manage her professional and personal life seamlessly. As the actress resumes work, the Article 370 actress said, "It's because of the support system I have; it would have been difficult otherwise. We need help, there's no denying that, but we must acknowledge it, and when that help is given, there's nobody else but your own family. I'm very grateful to my mother because that's how I can do what I do."

'The biggest priority in life will be your child': Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam further credited Aditya Dhar for stepping forward and helping her take care of their child. The actress added, "With a baby so young, even a set is not the right place, perhaps for a child. It's literally your heart outside your body, and who do you trust with your heart when both parents are working? Right now, I'm working, and Aditya's just had both the releases, so now he can be with Vedavid. Of course, our families are there, so we figure this out together. You can't fully plan this; you have to go with the flow, keeping in mind that the biggest priority in life forever will be your child, your parents, and your family."

On the work front, Yami was last seen in the courtroom drama Haq. The film is based on the landmark case of Shah Bano. This year, Yami made a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Test for TMC in Abhishek Banerjee’s turf as West Bengal's 2 constituencies go for repolling on May 2
West Bengal's Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim go for repolling tomorrow
IPL 2026: SRH boost Indian core, snap up standout performer from India’s 2026 U-19 World Cup win
IPL 2026: SRH boost Indian core, snap up standout performer from India’s 2026
After Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar is raising son Vedavid, Yami Gautam thanks 'support system': 'Biggest priority in life will be your child'
After Dhurandhar, Aditya is raising son Vedavid, Yami thanks 'support system'
‘Making every marketing dollar work smarter’: Software engineering manager Zubin Jivani on AI-driven innovation in travel, finance, and digital advertising
‘Making every marketing dollar work smarter’: Software engineering manager Zubin
Mamata Banerjee’s EVM Strongroom visit forces security reset in Kolkata, Section 163 imposed
Mamata Banerjee’s EVM Strongroom visit forces security reset in Kolkata, Section
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's greenfield high-speed corridor designed with 120 kmph
Ganga Expressway to ‘expand till Haridwar’: PM Modi's high-speed corridor
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designer and entrepreneur
Who is Rebecca Boston? SRH captain Pat Cummins’ glamorous wife, interior designe
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement