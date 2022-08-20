After demanding #BoycottDobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu says this trend is ‘undermining my audience's intelligence’

Credit: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Dobaaraa star Taapsee Pannu, in a recent interview, requested netizens to boycott her film directed by Anurag Kashyap. In fact, Anurag Kashyap himself said that he is feeling left out as no one is boycotting his film. As soon as this clip went viral, netzines decided to fulfill their wishes and boycotted their film.

Now, in a press conference on Thursday, Taapsee talked about the #Boycott trend and called it a ‘’joke’. She stated, “If something like this (boycott calls and trolling) happens on a daily basis, one ceases to be bothered anymore. It becomes useless. There is a dialogue to this effect in one of my films.”

She continued, “I cannot talk about others in the industry, but for me and Anurag, it has become a joke. If the audience like them they will go to watch a film. If they don't like it, they won't. But giving the boycott call is like undermining my audience's intelligence.”

She mentioned, “Our film's content was decided in March 2018 while the Spain picture was announced in November that year. 'Dobaaraa' is neither copied nor inspired.”

For the unversed, it all started when #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on social media. Netizens decided to boycott Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film due to their controversial statements in the past. Late similar hashtags against Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan popped up on online platforms.

After this, during a media interaction, the director Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee duo who have been on a promotional spree, were seen sharing their views on the cancel culture aka the boycott trend on social media.

Anurag Kashyap said, "I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting." Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

Meanwhile, as per the early estimates, the film has only collected Rs 60 lakhs on its first day. Shows were also cancelled as no one appeared to watch their film.

(With inputs from PTI)