BOLLYWOOD
After Deepika Padukone's exit, Prabhas has finally got his heroine for Spirit. Sandeep Reddy Vanga made this mega announcement, leaving fans thrilled. With Spirit, Triptii Dimri will mark her second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal.
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found her heroine opposite Prabhas for Spirit. After Deepika Padukone quit the project over 'creative differences', Sandeep's hunt for the female lead for Spirit has ended. On Saturday, Sandeep announced that Triptii Dimri will be paired opposite Prabhas in Spirit. Vanga, through his Bhadrakali Pictures' X handle, made this grand announcement.
Sharing the news, the handle shared a poster of Spirit, announcing Triptii as the female lead, with her name displayed in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and even in Chinese. This announcement also made it clear that Spirit will be dubbed in international languages as well. The post reads, "It’s now official — Tripti Dimri is the female lead of SPIRIT #SpiritTheUnbreakable #Prabhas @imvangasandeep @TSeries @tripti_dimri23."
It’s now official — Tripti Dimri is the female lead of SPIRIT #SpiritTheUnbreakable #Prabhas @imvangasandeep @TSeries @tripti_dimri23 pic.twitter.com/Q2tNGNvREw— Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) May 24, 2025
As soon as Sandeep made it official, the news went viral in no time. Several netizens shared their views. An internet user wrote, "There are heroines like Malavika Mohanan, Mrunal Thakur and a few more. But why? We fans are dying to watch the film, but u left us a disappointment, Guru." Another netizen wrote, "Unexpected, but satisfied." Spirit marks Sandeep's second collab with Triptii after Animal. In the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Triptii played his lover, and later became the scene-stealer of the film, stealing mojo from Rashmika Mandanna.
Why Deepika Padukone left Spirit?
Before Triptii, Deepika Padukone was reportedly playing the female lead of Spirit. There were reports that she would be paid Rs 20 crores for the film. However, a few days back, there were reports that Deepika was dropped from the project due to disagreements and differences. Rumours have it that Deepika was behaving 'unprofessionally' and was not okay to shoot over six hours a day. There were also reports that her agency demanded that if the shoot exceeded the committed 100-day schedule, then she would be paid extra for every single day. With Triptii's addition, Spirit is now looking more promising, and it would be interesting to see what Sandeep has in store for her this time.
IPL 2025 playoffs: How RCB can still finish in top two despite loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow?
Delhi-NCR gets FIRST Covid-19 case after resurgence of virus, details inside
After Deepika Padukone's exit, THIS actress bags Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, she's Ranbir Kapoor 'lover', her name is...
Viral video: Daughter takes father by surprise, latter breaks down; know what happened next
Metro In Dino teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi strive for love in city, Arijit Singh's Zamaana Lage leaves fans impressed
Neeraj Chopra finishes second with 84.14m throw at Janusz Kusocinski memorial 2025, Julian Weber gets top position
'Hero dikhne laayak nahi ho': Tusshar Kapoor on getting 'targeted' for being Jeetendra's son, says 'I could have been crushed'
'If he can’t keep up to the standards...': Ajit Agarkar makes huge revelation on Virat Kohli's sudden Test retirement
Meet man who is behind Visha Mega mart meme, lost Rs 750 crore, later built another empire with 150+ stores worth Rs...
Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Apple over iPhone production, says 'it is okay to go to India but...'
Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend with tornado swirling behind them, netizens say 'perfect proposal'
TGIKS: Did Kapil Sharma took a dig at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent row? Kiku Sharda says 'comedy mein ulta-seedha karo toh...'
After YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, THIS man arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistani agent, details inside
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting, says, 'If Centre, states work together like Team India...'
Princess Diana’s childhood mansion crumbles while King Charles invests millions in nearby royal ventures, locals slam royals for...
Viral: AI turns villain, blackmails engineer over affair, know what happened
Mukul Dev Death: Late actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, his first film was backed by ABCL, but never released, his first salary was Rs 75000 for...
Sikandar OTT release date: When, where to watch Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action drama film
Why Jasprit Bumrah wasn't named Team India Test captain? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explains
Alia Bhatt turns heads in navy blue bejewelled gown with headpiece at Cannes 2025, see pics
Meet man who lost 126 kg after weighing 222 kg, by simply following THIS childhood hobby at 36- know his surprising weight loss journey
Sonam Chhabra slammed over Cannes dress referencing terror attacks in India: 'An insult to our brave soldiers'
After Donald Trump's ban, THIS university announces 'unconditional offers' for Harvard foreign students, not Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford, Yale, it is...
First Hindi film to run in theatres for 100 days made Rajesh Khanna superstar, broke many box office records, was remade twice, it earned Rs..., movie was..
Is Alia Bhatt expecting second child with Ranbir Kapoor? Love & War actress's Cannes appearances spark pregnancy rumours
Viral video showing children playing on sloped rooftop leaves internet shocked: 'My anxiety skyrocketed...'
RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik makes BIG claim about Virat Kohli on his Test retirement, says 'he really wants to...'
IMF likely to review Pakistan's funding in 2nd half of 2025, but keeps these tough conditions, they are...
Never Forget, Never Forgive: India conveys strong stance against Pakistan cross-border terrorism to Japan
Mukul Dev Death: Vindu Dara Singh reveals Son of Sardaar 2 actor struggled with depression after mother's death
India squad for England tour: Shubman Gill named new Test captain, check full team list here
IMD says monsoon has arrived in India, days before schedule and earliest onset over Indian mainland since...
Alia Bhatt trolled for similar dress as Mallika Sherawat at Cannes Film Festival: 'She needs to learn fashion from Janhvi Kapoor'
Hema Malini, Hema Deol or..., as per official documents, Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' is named...
One of India's best horror films was released in 1988, gave audiences sleepless night, had no superstars, still became superhit, made for just Rs 60 lakhs, it earned Rs..
Pakistan Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem responds to Neeraj Chopra’s ‘not close friends’ remark: ‘I will always stand with our…’
Pakistani Senator Syed Ali Zafar, rattled by India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, says 'we would die if...'
Meet Himanshu Jain and Sarjana Yadav, popular IAS couple from Madhya Pradesh, they are in news due to...
India's biggest flop film had 3 superstars, still failed to recover cost, hero had to publicly apologise, made for over Rs 300 crore, it earned just Rs..., movie was..
Viral video: Australian MP ends final day in Parliament with 'shoey,' pours beer into sneaker, drinks it, know all about this drinking tradition
Kavya Maran faces setback as BCCI takes action against SRH captain Pat Cummins during IPL 2025, due to...
Mukul Dev Death: Yamla Pagla Deewana director Samir Karnik remembers late actor, calls his demise 'shocking' | Exclusive
Meet Vishal Mega Mart founder, man who once challenged Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, was forced to sell his company for Rs 70 crore due to..., he is...
India strikes back at Pakistan 'disinformation' on Indus Water Treaty at UNSC: 'More than 20,000 Indian lives have been lost in...'
Mukul Dev Death: Famous actor dies at 54; worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn
Madhuri Dixit charges Rs 5 crore per film, has net worth of Rs 250 crore, her husband Dr Shriram Nene's monthly income is Rs..
Meet IAS Srishti Mishra, who returned to India after studying abroad, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, her rank is...
One of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hit films was rejected by 5 actors, 3 actresses, went on to win National Award, made for Rs 3.25 crores, it earned Rs..., movie was..
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's fiery reaction after dismissal of Kavya Maran's SRH's star player goes viral, watch
'Questions were raised on Lord Ram, Lord Krishna': Manoj Muntashir talks about Operation Sindoor, says 'if Pakistan does not...'
Man trespasses into horse riding academy at night, commits shocking act, CCTV footage leads to his arrest
Only time Dharmendra posed with his two wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, check rare photo inside
Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall along with thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR till..., full forecast here
Future queen of this country in big trouble, may not return to University as Donald Trump blocks Harvard from enrolling international students, her name is...
Big blow to Bangladesh, India imposes BAN on these major Bangladeshi goods
After UPSC toppers Tina Dabi and Smita Sabharwal, marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral, check her scores in different subjects
Meet actress, who called off wedding with superstar, quit films to marry Indian cricketer with two kids, divorced him after...
India rebukes Pakistan at UN Security Council, says 'experienced decades of Pakistani...'
Children of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor eat delicious foods at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, menu is designed by..., meals include...
Meet IIT, IIM alumni, started business from zero and opened 1600 outlets across India, but now he is jailed for 20 years due to..., he is...
This Mughal princess once stood up against the Ottoman Empire in Turkey, challenged them by..., her connection with Emperor Akbar was...
Meet man, son of tea seller, walked 70 km daily to school, cracked UPSC exam thrice, finally became IAS officer
Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking debut at Cannes 2025 red carpet in ivory-nude Schiaparelli gown, see viral photos
After 25% tariff threat to Apple, Donald Trump issues big warning to Samsung, other phone-makers, says 'if they're to sell it in America...'
Wipro's Rishad Premji sees pay hike of Rs... in FY25, but CEO Srinivas Pallia's package will leave you stunned, check here to know
Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Reliance emerges frontrunner to develop Mumbai's 70 hectares of..., goal is to turn it into...
NASA issues big warning, claims massive solar storm is heading our way, could disrupt power grids, cause blackouts and impact...
Zeenat Aman says she is 'very proud' to have starred in this remake with Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar: 'Joyful prostitutes....'
THIS is most remote post office in the world, fondly called Penguin Post Office, it is located in...
MP politician’s ‘obscene act’ on Delhi-Mumbai expressway caught in camera, police register case
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch PBKS vs DC match 66 live on TV, online?
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
'He is Bharat ka Chirag': Gujarat shopkeeper returns US tourist’s lost wallet, refuses reward
Want to join RAW? Know how to join, eligibility, exam, salary, more of India's top intelligence agency
Meet woman who studied for 12 hours a day, Virat Kohli is her inspiration, cracked UPSC in first attempt with AIR...
Meet boy whose father, grand father, uncle, aunt, brother all are doctors, topped NEET UG 2024 with AIR 1, he is from...
Karan Johar to host desi adaptation of The Traitors, gives hints of contestants, Internet guesses Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed in show
'Will share what we have been suffering from past so many years', Shashi Tharoor on India's fight against terrorism
What is Sugar Boards? CBSE’s new initiative to reduce diabetes risk in children, will it work?
Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 1: Dinesh Vijan scores 2nd lowest opening since Munjya, Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's film earns...
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad dents RCB’s hopes of top-two finish with 42-run win in Lucknow
At least 12 injured in knife attack in Germany's Hamburg, three critical
Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt gives a peak-a-boo at her international film festival debut, sets internet on fire with her floral gown, video goes viral
Meet man who used to sell 'golgappe' during day, study at night, now works in ISRO after clearing...
Aditya Birla Fashion's revenue drops 21.86 pc in Q4, massive net loss at Rs...
Allu Arjun expresses gratitude to his 'guruji', his first director, pens heartfelt note on Raghavendra Rao's birthday: 'The man who launched me'
IPL 2025: Preity Zinta moves court against Punjab Kings' co-owners Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman; Here's why
Viral video: Tesla owner uses self-driving mode to make espresso on the go, Elon Musk reacts
Elderly man's unique blessing style goes viral, netizens say 'chacha ji is the real DJ'
EAM Jaishankar's BIG warning to Pakistan: 'India won't give in to nuclear blackmail'
THIS business mogul, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, donates 41 lakh shares worth Rs 60000000000 to...
Covid-19 pandemic to be back again? SHOCKING predictions of new 'Baba Vanga' re-surface, details inside
Woman suffers fractures from rolling over in bed, was trying to avoid..., she is from...
Germany comes out in support of India's Operation Sindoor: 'Will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism'
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to pass through these important areas in UP, with 76 km of service roads, will cut travel time to Dehradun by..., check details
India's star all-rounder accuses teammate of Rs 25 lakh fraud, stealing foreign currency; FIR registered
Pakistan Army kills four children in drone attacks in Waziristan, massive unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Jaipur shops rename sweets amid India Pak tensions, from Mysore Pak, Aam Pak to...
Harvard University sues Trump administration over revocation of right to enroll international students
World's most expensive series costs more than Rs 34000 crore, Rs 11000 crore alone spent on sets, 1 episode costs Rs 800 crore, it's not GoT, LOTR, but..