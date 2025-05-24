After Deepika Padukone's exit, Prabhas has finally got his heroine for Spirit. Sandeep Reddy Vanga made this mega announcement, leaving fans thrilled. With Spirit, Triptii Dimri will mark her second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found her heroine opposite Prabhas for Spirit. After Deepika Padukone quit the project over 'creative differences', Sandeep's hunt for the female lead for Spirit has ended. On Saturday, Sandeep announced that Triptii Dimri will be paired opposite Prabhas in Spirit. Vanga, through his Bhadrakali Pictures' X handle, made this grand announcement.

Sharing the news, the handle shared a poster of Spirit, announcing Triptii as the female lead, with her name displayed in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and even in Chinese. This announcement also made it clear that Spirit will be dubbed in international languages as well. The post reads, "It’s now official — Tripti Dimri is the female lead of SPIRIT #SpiritTheUnbreakable #Prabhas @imvangasandeep @TSeries @tripti_dimri23."

As soon as Sandeep made it official, the news went viral in no time. Several netizens shared their views. An internet user wrote, "There are heroines like Malavika Mohanan, Mrunal Thakur and a few more. But why? We fans are dying to watch the film, but u left us a disappointment, Guru." Another netizen wrote, "Unexpected, but satisfied." Spirit marks Sandeep's second collab with Triptii after Animal. In the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Triptii played his lover, and later became the scene-stealer of the film, stealing mojo from Rashmika Mandanna.

Why Deepika Padukone left Spirit?

Before Triptii, Deepika Padukone was reportedly playing the female lead of Spirit. There were reports that she would be paid Rs 20 crores for the film. However, a few days back, there were reports that Deepika was dropped from the project due to disagreements and differences. Rumours have it that Deepika was behaving 'unprofessionally' and was not okay to shoot over six hours a day. There were also reports that her agency demanded that if the shoot exceeded the committed 100-day schedule, then she would be paid extra for every single day. With Triptii's addition, Spirit is now looking more promising, and it would be interesting to see what Sandeep has in store for her this time.