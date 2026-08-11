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'After Dawood Ibrahim was brutally finished...': RGV shares first details of Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Police Company

Ram Gopal Varma Announces Police Company With Harshvardhan Rane, Reveals Daya Nayak Connection.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'After Dawood Ibrahim was brutally finished...': RGV shares first details of Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Police Company
Image credit: Instagram
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Ram Gopal Varma has announced Police Company, a new crime film based on the Mumbai underworld and the police squad that fought gangsters in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ram Gopal Varma is going back to a subject he knows well — the Mumbai underworld. The filmmaker has announced his new movie Police Company, which will feature Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role.

Harshvardhan Rane to play Daya Nayak

Police Company will be based on the special police squad that was formed to control the growing gang wars in Mumbai. RGV revealed that the film is inspired by the squad and will focus on one of its members, police officer Daya Nayak. Harshvardhan Rane will play Nayak in the movie.

The filmmaker is expected to announce more details about the cast soon.

RGV reveals the story

Ram Gopal Varma also explained what led to the rise of several gangs in Mumbai. He wrote, "After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI, leaving his protégée CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY. Subsequently, a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld (sic)."

According to RGV, the split created space for several other gangs to fight for control.

He further wrote, "Taking advantage of the situations, many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot, creating a massive outburst of criminal activities. The system was completely failing to halt the gang activities, which in turn was attracting a lot of young men from places like UP, MP, Bihar, etc., to join the underworld companies. In a panicky situation, a special squad was created, which in between 1997 and 2004 killed more than 300 gangsters (sic)."

‘More dangerous than D Company’

While announcing the project, RGV also revealed the tagline of Police Company: ‘It Is More Dangerous Than D Company’. The film will look at the battle between the Mumbai police and the gangs that became powerful during this period.

RGV has another film lined up

Police Company is not the only upcoming project from Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker is also working on the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. With Police Company, RGV is once again returning to the crime and underworld genre that has been a major part of his filmmaking career.

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