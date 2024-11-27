After confirming 'abhi main single hoon', Arjun Kapoor admitted that he texted his ex girlfriend at 3 am.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were once a power couple. They dated for six good years, and then suddenly one day Arjun confirmed his single status in the public. After confirming his breakup with Arora, Kapoor admitted to texting his ex at late night. In an interview with Mashable India, Arjun was asked if he had ever sent a message to a friend at 3 am. Arjun countered question the host, asking if she generalised the question for him.

The host admitted and revealed the actual question, "Have you ever sent a late-night text to an ex?" Arjun candidly admitted that he has. Addressing the audience, he said, “Idhar kon hai vo jhootha jo bol raha hai kabhi ex ko message nhi kiya hai? (Who is that liar here who is saying they have never texted an ex?)."

When Arjun Kapoor confirmed his single status

While promoting Singham Again, Arjun made a big statement about his relationship status. At a Diwali bash host by politician Raj Thakeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, Arjun confirmed that he's single. In a viral video from the gathering, he told the crowd, “Abhi single hoon main, relax."

About Arjun and Malaika's relationship

Arjun and Malaika started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. Since then, they were spotted together and would often make headlines for their PDA moments. However, in the past few months, there were reports of tension between them. At one event Malaika Arora clearly ignored Arjun Kapoor, and that fueled the breakup rumours. Then Arjun was seen at the funeral of Malaika's father. Many thought that they had mended their ways. But then Arjun broke the news on the Singham Again event, and their breakup stormed the internet.

Also read: Malaika Arora spotted holding hands with 'mystery' man, confuses netizens days after breakup with Arjun Kapoor

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.