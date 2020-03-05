After coining 'K3G', Amitabh Bachchan has unique abbreviation for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's blog and Twitter feed is a gold mine whether for deep, meaningful messages or funny banter. The actor recently claimed that he coined the abbreviation for his hit film, directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - K3G.

Now the Piku actor has demanded that he want to keep the tradition alive and wants to term a new name for his upcoming film with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo. Bachchan tweeted saying, "T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..Next in line .. ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ SO .. GiBoSiBo GiBoSiBo !! Cool Na ..? CAC ! Cool As Cat."

He further elaborated on his blog about the same and said, "So thats what it shall be .. for me at least .. shared it with PR team .. they looked at me as though they thought I was suffering from what Bhaskor was in Piku ! Take or leave it .. me is going ahead with it .. !! GiBoSiBo .. yeaaeeeaaahh !!"

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is a delightful film revolving around a tenant and his landlord. Earlier, as he began shooting for the film, Amitabh had written on his blog, "First days are first days and first days are reckoning of what is to be done what needs to be observed .. what what what .. ahhh confusing as any other .. but hopefully we shall get it right soon ..It has begun , and that is important .. so another environ clothing make up crew artists all new and ready to give the best."