Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 30 years of 'Ajooba' with BTS photos featuring little Ranbir Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor

On Monday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and recalled how his film 'Ajooba' had released 30 years ago. The Bollywood icon posted a picture from the film, which was released in 1991 on Instagram and expressed disbelief at how much time had passed.

"30 years of Ajooba!!... How time has passed," he wrote with the image.

He then shared memories on his blog along with pictures from the shoot of the film.

One of the pictures featured little Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of 'Ajooba' accompanied by mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandfather Shashi Kapoor.

Other pictures included those with the late Rishi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor and a few other BTS photos.

Take a look:

"30 years of AJOOBA ..? of the several memories of the days .. of the collaboration with the Russian Company .. of the trips to Russia the bitter cold at time and the times of the calmer warmer enclaves of great historic importance .. of the dear colleagues of the friendly friends in the USSR and the snow and the freezing of it on the wings of the plane before takeoff.." Big B wrote on his blog.

The actor added, "of the de freezing of them each time it taxied out and could not take off .. the special chemical used for melting it and after many attempts, the flight back to home..and the memory of those that we worked with and .. sadly some dear that have left us today .. now just the years remain .."

Directed by Shashi Kapoor, the film is an Indian-USSR co-production and is loosely based on Arabic folklore such as 'One Thousand And One Nights'. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Amrish Puri.

Earlier, the veteran actor shared some interesting trivia about his hit film 'Chupke Chupke' after it clocked 46 years on Sunday.

The 78-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a still with Jaya Bachchan from 'Chupke Chupke' where both the actors can be seen standing against the backdrop of NC Sippy's bungalow, now Jalsa.

Along with the photo he revealed in the caption that, "'Chupke Chupke' our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy's house .. we bought it, then sold it, then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA !! Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram, Chupke Chupke, Satte pe Satta, and many more .."

Bachchan shared the same post on his Twitter handle and a few more pictures from the 1975 film.

The first photo was a behind-the-scenes one, featuring Amitabh with the film's director, where Big B could be seen rehearsing a scene with the filmmaker. The second picture was a still from a scene that featured Amitabh with his co-stars Dharmendra and Asrani.

Take a look:

'Chupke Chupke' had an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh, Jaya, Om Prakash, among others. In the film, Amitabh played the role of Professor Sukumar Sinha with his co-star and wife Jaya, who played the role of Vasudha Kumar. Dharmendra was cast as Parimal Tripathi, a botany professor. Their camaraderie as friends was one of the major highlights in the movie and is still remembered.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in his pipeline.