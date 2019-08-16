After celebrating Raksha Bandhan with fam, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora, Farah Khan & Shweta Bachchan for game night

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 15, Arjun Kapoor was snapped with his family. The actor rang in the occasion with his sisters Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, brother Mohit Marwah and wife Antara, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and Arjun's chachu Anil Kapoor.

The day however did not end there for Arjun Kapoor. The Mubarakan actor later went on to spend the night in company of Malaika Arora, Farah Khan Kunder, Shweta Bachchan, Chunky Pandey and Farah's brother Sajid Khan. All the celebrities had caught up for game night.

"The Winning Team looks like this!! #gamesnight .. going strong since last 19 yrs! @shwetabachchan @putlu@chunkypanday @arjunkapoor@malaikaaroraofficial venue: @arvinddubash s beautiful home.. Food by @arvinddubash .. pic credit: sajid khan," wrote Farah Khan while sharing the post.

News reports were abuzz that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have thrown strong hints at being a couple but never openly accepted it, were supposed to get married earlier this month. The two have however been shunning these news reports and Arjun maintains that he would make an announcement if and when the wedding takes place.