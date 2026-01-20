FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After cancelled wedding with Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal gets back to work, announces new film with Shreyas Talpade

Palash Muchhal was set to tie the knot with the Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana in November 2025. However, a day before the ceremony, online allegations surfaced accusing Muchhal of infidelity with a choreographer. Their wedding was eventually called off.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 10:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After cancelled wedding with Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal gets back to work, announces new film with Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade and Palash Muchhal
After weeks of being in the public eye following the cancellation of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal has shifted his focus back to work. He is now gearing up for his next directorial venture, with Shreyas Talpade set to play the lead. The film will be set against the backdrop of Mumbai and is slated to go on floors shortly. While the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, reports suggest that Talpade will be seen playing a common man.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles, shared the update, and wrote, "SHREYAS TALPADE TO STAR IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM. ShreyasTalpade will head the cast of director Palash Muchhal's upcoming, as-yet-untitled film, stepping into the role of a common man. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, filming is expected to commence soon."

Palash Muchhal was set to tie the knot with the Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana on November 23, 2025, after being in a relationship for several years. Their romance made headlines, especially after Muchhal proposed to Mandhana on a cricket field and the couple went ahead with pre-wedding rituals. 

However, a day before the ceremony, online allegations surfaced accusing Muchhal of infidelity with a choreographer. Although the claims were never formally verified, the families first deferred the wedding and eventually confirmed that it had been called off. On December 7, Smriti and Palash confirmed that they had decided to call off their wedding and requested for privacy.

While Palaash has kept a low profile and turned his attention to work and future projects, Smriti, meanwhile, is currently leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2026. For her, 2025 brought both professional triumph and personal turmoil, as her historic Women's World Cup win coincided with intense scrutiny over her wedding controversy.

READ | Karan Johar wasn't offended by 'divisive' politics of Dhurandhar: 'I know where it was heading, absolutely loved it'

