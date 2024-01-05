After calling Vikrant Massey 'cockroach', Kangana Ranaut praises his film 12th Fail

Kangana Ranaut praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail after she called him 'cockroach'.

On Thursday evening, Kangana Ranaut showered praise on Vikrant Massey for his outstanding performance in the movie '12th Fail,' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared her thoughts, praising the film for its brilliance.

She wrote, "What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed."

Kangana added, "Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind...salutations to your talent dear one."

Some people praised her for openly admiring the talented actor, while others recalled the time when the Tejas actress referred to the Mirzapur actor as a 'cockroach'. To provide context, Vikrant had made a light-hearted comment on Yami Gautam's wedding photo in June 2021, when she married Aditya Dhar, the director of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Yami shared a post glowing in her wedding chooras and a red saree. Vikrant playfully compared her to self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa, commenting, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa" with an adulation emoji. Although his comment was light-hearted, Kangana reacted in a way that was both condescending and disrespectful, blowing it out of proportion.

She wrote, "Kahan se nikla yeh cockroach... lao meri chappal."