After his reported breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma is now embracing a fresh chapter in his life. Read on to know the details.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia started dating in 2022 and confirmed their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023. The two actors shared the screen space for the first time in the Sujoy Ghosh's segment of the anthology Netflix film. They reportedly broke up in early 2025 after more than two years of dating.

Vijay and Tamannaah have neither confirmed nor denied their separation rumours. A source close to them was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

After his reported breakup with Bhatia, Vijay is now embracing a fresh chapter in his life. On Monday, June 2, the Darlings actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a flower bouquet alongside a handwritten note from filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The note read, "Dear Vijay, Welcome on board! Here’s to a shoot filled with hard work, the pursuit of excellence, and some great memories. Lots of love, Hansal and Vikram." Vijay simply captioned the photo, "New beginnings." The details of Vijay Varma and Hansal Mehta's collaboration are still under wraps.

Varma was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's crime thriller miniseries IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Homi Adajania's mystery drama Murder Mubarak. The show and the film released on Netflix in 2024. He also had a major role in the third season of Prime Video's popular action thriller series Mirzapur last year.

On the other hand, Mehta's last release was the murder mystery crime drama The Buckingham Murders, which hit theatres in September 2024. It marked the production debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also headlined the film as detective Jasmeet Bhamra. The Hansal Mehta directorial also starred celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Keith Allen.

