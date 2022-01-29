Headlines

Sushmita Sen's cryptic post 'universe thinks I'm bada**' leaves netizens baffled

Sushmita shared a photo with the words, "The Universe only gives us what we're strong enough to handle. Apparently the Universe think's I'm a bada**!"

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

In December 2021, months after speculations, actor Sushmita Sen finally announced her breakup from beau Rohman Shawl. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a selfie with Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" She also added hashtags like "#nomorespeculations," "#liveandletlive," "#cherishedmemories," "#gratitude," "#love" and "#friendship."

The news left the couple's fans heartbroken. Many have taken to social media to express their views on the same. One of the netizens asked Rohman not to forget how much he owes to Sushmita. The particular comment caught Rohman`s attention and he was quick to respond."I can never ever forget that!! She is my family (red heart emoji)," he replied.

And now, after over a month of the separation, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic post that has left her fans baffled. 

In her post, Sushmita shared a photo with the words, "The Universe only gives us what we're strong enough to handle. Apparently the Universe think's I'm a bada**!"

While many of her fans wondered what kind of emotions the former Miss Universe must be going through, others cheered her up with sweet messages. "You're the miss universe and you've proved that you're capable of creating galaxies," wrote an Instagram user. "You are not our forever Miss Universe for nothing - we love to see it," commented another. 

Check out Sushmita Sen's post below:

For the unversed, it was technology that played cupid for the 'Aarya' actor and model Rohman, as they first connected on Instagram DMs. The duo started dating in the year 2018 and was spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party the same year.

