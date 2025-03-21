Abhishek Bachchan, during the award show, was giving an acceptance speech when Arjun Kapoor suddenly asked him, "Kaun hai woh insaan jo jab kehte hain, ‘Abhishek, I want to talk,’ toh aap stress mein aa jate hain?"

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for more than 17 years, recently won Best Actor (Jury) for I Want To Talk at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2025. More than the win, what caught everyone's attention was the heartwarming and hilarious marriage advice he shared with Arjun Kapoor, who recently broke up with Malaika Arora.

Without a second thought, Abhishek Bachchan playfully replied, "Tumhari shaadi nahi hui hai na abhi tak… jab ho jaayegi, you’ll have an answer for that."

He further added, "When you get a call from the missus and she says, ‘I want to talk,’ you know you’re in trouble, yeah!"

Arjun Kapoor, keeping the momentum, then joked, "I think that’s the last and all that you need to hear when someone says, ‘I want to talk.’ But thank you, Abhishek! Congratulations."

Abhishek Bachchan won the Best Actor award for Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. Abhishek Bachchan, for the past few years, has been carving a niche for himself, taking on experimental roles. The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza, and will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's popular franchise Housefull 5.