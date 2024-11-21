Arjun Kapoor, who has made his comeback with Singham Again, has dedicated his new tattoo 'Rab Rakha' to his late mother Mona Shouri Kapoor.

After dating for nearly six years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have finally parted ways with each other. From the past few months, reports of their breakup had surfaced on the internet. While promoting his latest release Singham Again, Arjun confirmed that he is single now. They started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019.

On Thursday, November 21, Arjun took to his Instagram and flaunted his new tattoo 'Rab Rakha'. He dedicated his new tattoo, which he got imprinted on the eve of Singham Again release, to his late mother and producer Mona Shourie Kapoor. Sharing the photos, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, "रब राखा - May god be with you. My mother always said this – in good times and bad. Even today, it feels like she’s right here with me, guiding me, watching over me. I got this tattoo on the eve of the Singham Again release, and now, as I stand on the brink of this new chapter, I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan. Thank you Ma, for teaching me faith. Rab Rakha, always."

Meanwhile, Arjun is earning a lot of love and acclaim for his performance as the main antagonist Zubair Hafeez aka Danger Lanka in his Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty-directed action thriller also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in a cameo.

Singham Again had clashed at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both the films have been commercially successful and have earned over Rs 250 crore net in India. Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are coincidentally threequels.

