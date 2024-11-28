Malaika Arora has launched her new restaurant Scarlett House in Bandra, Mumbai.

Malaika Arora has turned a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow into a luxury restaurant in Bandra. Named Scarlett House, it will open for the public on December 3. This is the first project that the actress has done with her son Arhaan Khan. The restaurant spans across 2,500 square feet and blends vintage aesthetics with modern designs.

Talking about her new restaurant, Malaika told Architectural Digest India, "It all started with the germ of an idea about building the next coolest café, and it was love at first sight with the first site we visited. We were enthralled by the charm of this quaint red Portuguese gem in the winding lanes of Bandra – visually and emotionally, it couldn’t be better for us. And needless to say, this structure became the inspiration for the name Scarlett House."

Meanwhile, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been in the news recently after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor. After dating for nearly six years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have finally parted ways with each other. From the past few months, reports of their breakup had surfaced on the internet. While promoting his latest release Singham Again, Arjun confirmed that he is single now. They started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019.

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora also faced a personal tragedy when his stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide. He fell from the sixtth floor of his residence in Mumbai in September. The actress's mother Joyce Polycarp was seen devastated at his funeral. Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first one to come to her parents' home after the tragedy.

