Malaika Arora has been grabbing headlines for the past few days for sharing cryptic messages on Instagram. After revealing her relationship status with a twist a few days back, Malaika Arora has now dropped another post, recollecting her strength on her bad days. The now-deleted Instagram story by Malaika Arora was a simple quote, about motivation and strength to keep moving forward. The quote read, “Push yourself to get up and keep moving even on the toughest days."

Malaika Arora's latest post comes amid other cryptic posts that she has been sharing ever since Arjun Kapoor confirmed their break up. A few days back, Malaika Arora shared a post that read, "I don’t have time to worry about who doesn’t like me. I’m too busy loving the people who love me."

Arjun Kapoor, in October, attended a Diwali party hosted by Raj Thackeray in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park where he confirmed his single status. "Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)," Arjun Kapoor said during an interaction with the media. The video quickly went viral on social media as it confirmed the end of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, the Diwali party was also attended by his Singham Again co-star Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty.

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018, one year after the actress separated from her then-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Over the years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often attended events together and also went on couples' vacations.

